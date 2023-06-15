GMS Inc. ( NYSE:GMS, Financial) (the “Company”), a leading North American specialty distributor of building products, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended April 30, 2023 before the market opens on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, June 22, 2023. A conference call will be held that same day at 8:30 a.m. eastern time to review financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Webcast

The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be available under “News & Events” in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.gms.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Domestic: 877-407-3982

International: 201-493-6780

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 844-512-2921

International: 412-317-6671

Passcode: 13738770

The playback can be accessed through July 22, 2023.

About GMS:

Founded in 1971, GMS operates a network of over 300 distribution centers with extensive product offerings of wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products. In addition, GMS operates more than 100 tool sales, rental and service centers, providing a comprehensive selection of building products and solutions for its residential and commercial contractor customer base across the United States and Canada. The Company’s unique operating model combines the benefits of a national platform and strategy with a local go-to-market focus, enabling GMS to generate significant economies of scale while maintaining high levels of customer service.

