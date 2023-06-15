KeyStar's ZenSports platform has officially launched in the State of Tennessee.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / KeyStar Corp® (OTC:KEYR) has announced that it has officially launched its sports wagering platform, ZenSports, in the State of Tennessee.

ZenSports' mobile platform offers a traditional sports book where customers can bet against the house, as well as a peer-to-peer sports betting marketplace. With ZenSports' peer-to-peer marketplace, customers can create their own bets with their own odds and terms. Peer-to-peer bets can be shared with friends or via the app's mobile two-sided marketplace, right from their phone.

For now, KeyStar Corp. will just offer its traditional sports book in Tennessee, but will be submitting an application for its peer-to-peer sports betting marketplace soon, and hopes to have that approved for operations in Tennessee by later this year.

"The day is finally here where ZenSports is operating in the United States, and specifically in the great State of Tennessee," said KeySar CEO Mark Thomas. "The Tennessee sports betting market is one of the top 10 in the country, and we have a simple-to-use platform, 24/7 customer support team, instant processing of withdrawals, and robust loyalty program that will be great for customers here. We expect ZenSports to grow and flourish in Tennessee for many years to come."

ZenSports is kicking off its launch in Tennessee with a launch party at the Corner Pub in downtown Nashville on Friday, June 9, 2023, from 7 p.m. until midnight. New customers that attend the launch party can receive additional bonuses and prizes for signing up for a ZenSports account and placing wagers.

ZenSports is available for download in the App Store (iOS) and the ZenSports website (Android).

