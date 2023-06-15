Company Prepares for June 13th IPO

Nextech3D.ai shareholders to receive 4,000,000 Toggle3D shares on a pro-rata basis

Record date of June 8

CSE Stock Symbol: TGGL

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Nextech3D.AI (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") ( OTCQX:NEXCF, Financial)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that Toggle3D has officially moved out of its public beta and has gone live as of today, June 8th.

Join us for a Special Toggle3D Investor Live Stream Today, Thursday June 8th

CEO Evan Gappelberg will discuss the upcoming IPO spin-out and Chief Product Officer, Dasha Vdovina will provide an exciting product presentation.

Date: Today, Thursday, June 8 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m Eastern Time

Join Live: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siPTb1xcLDM

Toggle3D is a groundbreaking generative-AI solution that converts CAD files, applies stunning 4K textures and enables seamless publishing of high quality 3D models. The official Toggle3D product launch includes a UX/UI lift that takes into account feedback collected from beta users over the beta period and improved platform performance for adding materials, as well as other advanced editing capabilities.

Toggle3D will continue releasing new features consistently every week for the next several weeks as it gears up to add breakthrough AI material creation capabilities.

Toggle3D also now welcomes sign-ups through Google as well.

The main target users for Toggle3D's product are product designers and industrial designers, due to its seamless integration with CAD files and the ability to convert CAD to Web 3D Mesh. As mentioned recently, Toggle3D.ai has increased the converting power of its CAD to POLY importer by over 10X, and is able to convert manufacturing files over 1000mb. This is in addition to its ability to use breakthrough generative AI technology that facilitates the generation of 3D materials from text prompts .

Nextech3D.ai's CEO Evan Gappelberg commented "Congratulations to the Toggle3D team for exiting Beta and going LIVE! We have been working hard for the past six months to get Toggle3D to this point, and we are excited to see its 3D design capabilities and the thousands of users signing up. In parallel, we have been diligently preparing for the upcoming spin-out IPO on June 13th." He continued, "We are focused on creating shareholder value and perceive Toggle3D as yet another major opportunity for our investors to participate in a stand-alone public company that is launching disruptive technology during this transformative period, where the entire world is pivoting to 3D. Only yesterday, during Apple's WWDC, Apple's CEO Tim Cook declared "Welcome to the era of spatial computing with Apple Vision Pro!" The future is going to be seen through a pair of spatial computer glasses looking at a 3D digital world populated by 3D models. We believe that all 3D models can in some way be prototyped, modified and or designed through Toggle3D".

Toggle3D.ai is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D.ai empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design

expertise.

Watch a video showcasing Toggle3D.ai - click here

About Toggle3D.ai

Toggle3D.ai, introduced in September 2022 is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise.

Toggle3D.ai Benefits Over 3D Legacy Software

NO Learning Curve

Toggle3D.ai stands out from legacy 3D design software by eliminating the learning curve and making 3D design accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical background. Unlike traditional systems that require months of learning, Toggle3D.ai simplifies the process by humanizing design terminology, providing guided templates, and using machine learning to make the tools user-friendly.

Web-based Collaboration

Being web-based, users can access Toggle3D.ai instantly on their browsers without the need for downloads, updates, or system compatibility concerns. Additionally, the platform will offer advanced in-app collaboration features, enabling multiple users to work together on the same project in real-time, facilitating quick feedback, decision-making, and cross-department collaboration.

These collaborative tools empower businesses to adopt 3D design organization-wide, enhancing workflow efficiency and unleashing the potential of group iteration.

Visit the Toggle3D.ai website to learn more

https://toggle3d.com/

About Nextech3D.ai

(formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2 is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech3D.ai spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway" as a stand alone public Company. Nextech3D.ai retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake, and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech AR Shareholders. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the OTCQB (OTC: ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65). ARway Corp. is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.

On December 14, 2022 Nextech announced its second spinout of Toggle3D, an Generative AI-powered CAD-3D design studio to compete with Adobe. Toggle3D is expected to be public in June 2023.

To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, please follow us on Twitter , YouTube , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook , or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com .

