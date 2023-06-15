Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips has expanded distribution to H-E-B grocery stores, adding three flavors across 243 doors, for a total of 729 new Total Distribution Points ("TDP")

H-E-B stores have the highest grocery foot traffic in the state of Texas

The global healthy snacks market broke $85 billion in 2021 and is expected to continue to scale rapidly at more than 6% YOY through 2030, according to Grand View Research, San Francisco

Planting Hope received TSXV approval to issue Shares upon conversion of certain interest payments

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK) (OTCQB:MYLKF) (FRA:J94) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is proud to announce that prominent Texas grocery retail chain H-E-B has added Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips Sea Salt, BBQ, and Salsa flavors in 3.5 oz multi-serve bags to their Snack assortment in 243 stores, adding 729 new Total Distribution Points (TDP) to Mozaics™ distribution.

"We're proud that H-E-B is integrating our Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips into their leading assortment of plant-based snack foods," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-founder of Planting Hope. "Not only do Mozaics™ deliver protein and dietary fiber from real veggies you can SEE in each popped chip, Mozaics™ are also packaged in NEO Plastics degradable film, which breaks down in waste streams without special handling, releasing a biogas that is harvested by landfills as a clean energy source. H-E-B stores are synonymous with Texas and are a vital part of Texan consumers' daily lives; having Mozaics™ available to H-E-B customers across Texas is an exciting next step for the brand and for Planting Hope!"

Snacking is on the rise around the world, with a particular focus on Healthy Snacks. According to Food Business News and Grand View Research, the global Healthy Snacks market in 2021 broke $85 billion and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.6% annually through 2030.

Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips have cracked the code on great taste and the key Healthy Snack trend-drivers: plant-based, guilt-free, gluten-free, low-calorie, sustainable.

Since Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips were introduced in NEO Plastics film in late 2021, they have achieved distribution in both the United States and Canada, and are winning with consumers, retailers, and influencers. In recent months, Mozaics™ has received rave reviews highlighting their great taste and nutritional value from dozens of social media influencers reaching more than three million combined followers.

"Crunchy, delicious, and very low in fat! I love them and I promise you will too!" - @Hungrygirl, 287k followers

"These taste like BBQ potato chips, but they're not greasy, they're crunchie, and perfectly seasoned. Oh my gosh!" - @Nikkigets_fit, 113k followers

"OMG my favorite chips are now at Sprouts" - @alexis.belbel, 370k followers

This year to date, Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips have achieved more than 400 million earned media impressions through recognition in popular snack roundups, including Redbook's "18 Hiking Snacks for All of Those Happy Trails," Daily Mom's "25 of the Most Delicious Healthy Snacks and Drinks to Help Get You Through the Day," and Just Simply Mom's "How to Host a Cinco De Mayo Party Like a Pro."

In addition to H-E-B, shoppers can find Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips nationwide at retailers including Sprouts, Hannaford, ShopRite, Caputo's, and ecommerce retailers including Amazon.com and PlantingHopeBrands.com. For a full list please visit the Mozaics™ Store Locator.

Planting Hope Receives TSXV Approval and Issues Shares upon Conversion of Interest Payments

Further to its news release dated May 17, 2023, the Company has received TSX Venture Exchange approval and has issued an aggregate of 137,049 subordinate voting shares (the "Shares") in payment of interest in the total amount of $51,393.62 in accordance with the terms of certain convertible debentures issued by the Company under its private placement completed on October 20, 2022 (the "Debentures"). The Shares were issued in connection with the conversion of prepaid and accrued interest in the amount of $8,235.62 into 21,961 Shares pursuant to the conversion in full by the holder of a Debenture with a face value of $56,000; and conversion of unpaid and accrued interest in the amount of $43,158 into 115,088 Shares on certain outstanding Debentures.

The issuances were with parties that are not Non-Arm's Length (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) with the Company. The issuances function to completely settle the underlying debts with the respective Debenture holders.

About H-E-B

The story of H‑E‑B began in 1905 in a small, family‑owned store in Kerrville in the Texas Hill Country. Today H‑E‑B serves families all over Texas and Mexico with more than 430 stores and over 145,000 Partners (employees). Their commitment to excellence has made them one of the nation's largest independently owned food retailers, with annual sales of $34 billion. Yet their success hasn't changed their commitment to exceptional service, low prices, and friendly shopping. What makes H‑E‑B truly stand out is their commitment to public service in the communities they serve. Known as the H‑E‑B Spirit of Giving, this philosophy is an integral part of everyday business at H‑E‑B. Each year, H‑E‑B donates five percent of pre‑tax annual earnings to charitable organizations that focus on hunger relief, education, health, environmental sustainability, and diversity initiatives. It's their way of saying thank you for allowing them to be your neighbor.

For the latest news and information about H-E-B visit the H-E-B Newsroom.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches, and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's award-winning and cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, Barista Blend Sesamemilk, and Sesamilk™ creamers, RightRice® Veggie Rice, Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks. Planting Hope products are currently found in more than 15,000 retail doors and 70,000 total distribution points across North America. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and women-led company focused on nutrition, sustainability, and representation.

For more information about Planting Hope please visit plantinghopecompany.com, sign up for Planting Hope news emails HERE and follow on LinkedIn.

An informational webinar on The Planting Hope Company from CEO and Co-Founder Julia Stamberger is available HERE.

To follow the brands on Instagram and Facebook, please visit: @hopeandsesameco, @rightrice, @mozaicschips, @veggicopia.

To find Planting Hope products at a store near you in the United States or Canada, please visit the store locator. Planting Hope products are also available at plantinghopebrands.com and ecommerce retailers including Amazon.com and Amazon.ca.

