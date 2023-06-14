BRISBANE, Calif., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. ( VERA), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases, today announced that the Company’s management team will participate in the 44th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference, which is taking place in Dana Point, CA from June 12 – 15, 2023. Marshall Fordyce, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Sean Grant, Chief Financial Officer will be participating in a fireside chat during the conference.



Fireside Chat Details:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Time: 4:40 PM PT

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Vera’s mission is to advance treatments that target the source of immunologic diseases in order to change the standard of care for patients. Vera’s lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS) and a proliferation inducing ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells and plasma cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases, including IgA nephropathy (IgAN), also known as Berger’s disease, and lupus nephritis. In addition, Vera is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove medically useful. Vera is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize infection with BK Virus, a polyomavirus that can have devastating consequences in certain settings such as kidney transplant. For more information, please visit www.veratx.com .

