INDIANAPOLIS, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) ("Calumet", "The Partnership") will attend the Bank of America Energy Credit Conference in New York City on Thursday, June 8, 2023. The Partnership will hold investor meetings and CEO Todd Borgmann will give a presentation to investors in attendance. The accompanying slides can be downloaded from the Partnership's website at www.calumet.com.

About Calumet

Calumet manufacturers, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products to customers in various consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

