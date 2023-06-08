Promethean is Recognized by the 2023 EdTech Breakthrough Awards as a Student Engagement Innovator

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, June 8, 2023

The company's flagship ActivPanel 9 wins Student Engagement Innovator of the Year award

SEATTLE, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean, a leading global education technology company, has received the highest honors from the 2023 EdTech Breakthrough Awards. The newest interactive display from Promethean, the ActivPanel 9, won a Breakthrough Award in the "Student Engagement Innovator of the Year" category.

EdTech_Breakthrough_Award_2023.jpg

Powered by Promethean's patented ActivSync technology, the ActivPanel 9 responds to the evolving educational environment by breaking down barriers between devices, enabling increased connectivity and collaboration, and supporting hybrid and in-classroom learning. It provides busy, overworked teachers with the ability to create seamless workflows, design engaging and interactive lessons, customize their personal panel settings, and experience greater mobility.

EdTech Breakthrough established the global Breakthrough Awards to honor excellence in creativity and recognize the achievements of companies, technologies, and products in educational technology. This year, more than 2,400 nominees were under consideration for awards in 26 categories, including student personalization and engagement.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by the EdTech Breakthrough Awards and to be placed among other breakthrough leaders in this exciting field," said Jennifer Foreman, chief marketing officer at Promethean. "Promethean is committed to providing educators around the world with transformational edtech tools that help students achieve to their fullest potential. It's an honor to be celebrated as one of education technology's most creative innovators."

To learn more about Promethean's award-winning products, please visit
http://www.prometheanworld.com/.

About Promethean
Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, more than 25 years ago to our global operations serving 126 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.

©2023 Promethean. All Rights Reserved. Promethean, the Promethean logo, ActivPanel, ActivSync, ActivInspire, ActivConnect, ActivSound, ClassFlow, ActivPen, and Vellum are trademarks or registered trademarks of Promethean Limited in the United Kingdom, United States, and other countries around the world. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Unless specifically identified as such, Promethean's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between Promethean and the owners of these trademarks.

Promethean_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL19709&sd=2023-06-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/promethean-is-recognized-by-the-2023-edtech-breakthrough-awards-as-a-student-engagement-innovator-301845264.html

SOURCE Promethean

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL19709&Transmission_Id=202306080800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL19709&DateId=20230608
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.