PR Newswire

Axon Body 3 cameras will be deployed to hospital security in over 60 acute care health centers to promote a safer hospital environment

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, announced today that CHRISTUS Health will equip hospital security officers across their network of hospital campuses with Axon Body 3 body-worn cameras and licenses to Axon's digital evidence management system, Axon Evidence.

CHRISTUS Health is the tenth largest not-for-profit healthcare system in the U.S. with more than 60 acute health care centers providing individualized and compassionate care. CHRISTUS Health will be outfitting security team members at all U.S. acute care health centers with Axon body-worn cameras as a part of an ongoing commitment to workplace violence prevention and providing a safe environment for patients, staff and visitors.

"CHRISTUS Health strives to provide its security team with industry-leading and innovative de-escalation devices and training to ensure the health and wellbeing of every patient, guest, employee or care practitioner that enters one of our centers," said Roy E. Alston, Ph.D., Vice President of Security and Public Safety at CHRISTUS Health. "By leveraging Axon body-worn cameras, we are confident that we have the adequate technology and resources to deter and de-escalate incidents with the goal of making CHRISTUS Health the safest place of care in the communities we serve."

"We are excited to partner with CHRISTUS Health, an innovator in the industry, as they deploy Axon Body 3 cameras and Axon Evidence across their network of centers," said Axon Key Account Director, Brandon Templeton. "Through this deployment, CHRISTUS Health is demonstrating their commitment to keep their centers safe and positioning themselves as leaders within the evolving security landscape."

Today's announcement is a testament to Axon's commitment to delivering value to commercial enterprise security customers, including healthcare systems, who turn to Axon as the market leading body camera and digital evidence management provider.

About CHRISTUS Health

CHRISTUS Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit system made up of more than 600 centers, including long-term care facilities, community hospitals, walk-in clinics and health ministries. They are a community 45,000 strong, with over 15,000 physicians providing individualized care. Sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in Houston and San Antonio and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, their mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to every individual they serve.

About Axon

Axon is the technology leader in global public safety. Our moonshot goal is to cut gun-related deaths between police and the public by 50% before 2033. Axon is building the public safety operating system of the future by integrating a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions that lead modern policing. Axon's suite includes TASER energy devices, body-worn cameras, in-car cameras, cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity software and real-time operations capabilities. Axon's growing global customer base includes first responders across international, federal, state and local law enforcement, fire, corrections and emergency medical services, as well as the justice sector, commercial enterprises and consumers.

Non-Axon trademarks are property of their respective owners. Axon, the Delta Logo, Axon Body, Axon Evidence and TASER are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here:

Axon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/axon_us

Axon on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/

Note to Investors

Please visit http://investor.axon.com , https://www.axon.com/press , www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Corinne Clark

Sr. Public Relations Manager

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/christus-health-becomes-latest-health-network-to-deploy-axon-body-cameras-to-enhance-hospital-security-301845857.html

SOURCE Axon