PR Newswire

Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® will give nominees golden bowls of cereal at the 76th Annual celebration to introduce a twist on the brand's iconic line. There. GRRREAT.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony the Tiger® is suiting up and heading to Broadway! For the first time in history, Tony will be attending the 76th Annual Tony Awards® and afterparty, bringing new meaning to the brand's 70-year-old tagline, "They're GRRREAT."

To kick off the festivities, Tony is giving the brand's iconic tagline a playful twist. "There. Grrreat." is all about shining a light on the delicious taste of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, while celebrating Broadway's biggest night. Specifically, the beloved mascot will focus on the Tony Awards' famous and star-studded afterparty, where he'll surprise nominees with a golden cereal bowl and the delicious taste of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes to give everyone a Tony moment and make their experience GRRREAT!

"People tell us over and over that what they love about Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® is that they just taste GRRREAT! So, we decided to have some fun with our iconic tagline, "They're GRRREAT," by giving it hyperbolic meaning – Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® is SO tasty, that it can turn around any situation. "There. Grrreat.,"" said Laura Newman, senior director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company. "Tony is thrilled to celebrate all the amazing talent and present them with a new 'Tony' moment after the curtain falls."

As Broadway stars make their way to the event's afterparty, Tony will personally present a one-of-a-kind, gold-filled cereal bowl engraved with Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®' playful iteration of its tagline, "There. GRRREAT." He'll also encourage guests to enjoy the Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® event space, which will offer tasty options for hungry guests such as adult cereal milkshakes, delicious "breakfast" inspired treats and of course, bowls of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®.

Fans who want to join in on the fun from home can do so by following @kelloggsfrostedflakes on Instagram where the brand will be posting real-time images and updates from the night.

For members of the press who are interested in receiving photos of Tony the Tiger and Kellogg's at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, email [email protected].

The American Theatre Wing's 76th Annual Tony Awards, presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will air LIVE on Sunday, June 11, 2023, from the historic United Palace in Washington Heights, in New York City from 8:00-11:00 PM, ET/5:00-8:00 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

Follow @TheTonyAwards on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit KelloggCompany.com or OpenforBreakfast.com

About The Tony Awards

The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. At The Broadway League, Lauren Reid is Chair and Charlotte St. Martin is President. At the American Theatre Wing, Emilio Sosa is Chair and Heather A. Hitchens is President & CEO.

Media Contact

Kellogg's Media Hotline

269-961-3799

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/for-the-first-time-ever-tony-the-tiger-is-going-to-the-tony-awards-301845724.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company