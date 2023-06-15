Smart Communications Announces New Updates to the Pega Adapter at PegaWorld iNspire 2023

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Customer Communications Management Leader Offers Streamlined Document Generation and Personalized Customer Experiences for Joint Customers

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications, a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced recent updates to its adapter that integrates with Pegasystems Inc. ( PEGA), the low-code platform provider empowering the world’s leading enterprises to Build for Change®. This powerful combination allows joint enterprise customers to streamline document generation and personalize customer engagement. The technology can be deployed and configured quickly for today’s immediate customer experience needs with the support of an intelligent platform to ensure future business success.

Smart Communications’ top ranked customer communications management solution, SmartCOMM™ connects seamlessly into Pega Platform and Pega applications such as Customer Decision Hub™ and Customer Service™, helping in the creation of all communication types - including interactive capabilities - directly within Pega applications. Customer service agents and business users can efficiently personalize every engagement with the customer to deliver an optimal customer experience at scale – regardless of the channel.

Enterprise use cases for Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare and State Government include:

  • Claims Management
  • Complaints Management
  • New Member Onboarding
  • Policy and ID Card Issuance
  • Dispute Management
  • Enrollment Correspondence
  • Regular Structured Documents – Statements, Bills, Renewals

“With our latest release, configuration only takes a few minutes and allows joint customers to combine SmartCOMM’s industry-leading customer communications capabilities with Pega’s case management, workflow, and tracking capabilities to build personalized, compliant and sophisticated business and customer communications delivered via the customer’s preferred channel,” said Chuck Fazio, Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels at Smart Communications. “By combining solutions together, enterprises can improve the customer engagement, mitigate risk, reduce operational costs all while improving employee productivity.”

“Driving customer loyalty requires an agile and operationally efficient communications strategy that allows enterprises to adapt quickly to keep pace with today’s customer,” said Judy Buchholz, senior vice president of global ecosystems, Pega. “Deploying technology solutions that combine top-tier next-best-action intelligence and personalization capabilities will make customers feel known, heard, and understood throughout their journey while delivering customer insights back to the business.”

To see a demo and learn more, please stop by Booth #20 in the Innovation Hub at PegaWorld iNspire, June 11-13, 2023 in Las Vegas. View the partner page to learn more about the SmartCOMM for Pega component.

About Smart Communications
Smart Communications provides the platform that leading organizations trust to deliver personalized, consistent and compliant conversations across all touchpoints and channels. The Conversation Cloud™ consists of SmartCOMM™ for enterprise-scale customer communications, SmartIQ™ for digital forms transformation, and SmartDX™ for trade documentation. Over 650 enterprise organizations across the globe rely on Smart Communications to simplify and automate complex processes and deliver highly secure, frictionless experiences across the customer lifecycle. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com.

ti?nf=ODg1NDQwMyM1NjM2NzM0IzUwMDA0NzE2MQ==
Smart-Communications.png
Smart Communications Media Contact
Roberta Patterson
[email protected]
919-450-7736

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.