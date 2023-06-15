NEW YORK and LONDON, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications , a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced recent updates to its adapter that integrates with Pegasystems Inc. ( PEGA), the low-code platform provider empowering the world’s leading enterprises to Build for Change®. This powerful combination allows joint enterprise customers to streamline document generation and personalize customer engagement. The technology can be deployed and configured quickly for today’s immediate customer experience needs with the support of an intelligent platform to ensure future business success.



Smart Communications’ top ranked customer communications management solution, SmartCOMM ™ connects seamlessly into Pega Platform and Pega applications such as Customer Decision Hub ™ and Customer Service ™, helping in the creation of all communication types - including interactive capabilities - directly within Pega applications. Customer service agents and business users can efficiently personalize every engagement with the customer to deliver an optimal customer experience at scale – regardless of the channel.

Enterprise use cases for Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare and State Government include:

Claims Management

Complaints Management

New Member Onboarding

Policy and ID Card Issuance

Dispute Management

Enrollment Correspondence

Regular Structured Documents – Statements, Bills, Renewals



“With our latest release, configuration only takes a few minutes and allows joint customers to combine SmartCOMM’s industry-leading customer communications capabilities with Pega’s case management, workflow, and tracking capabilities to build personalized, compliant and sophisticated business and customer communications delivered via the customer’s preferred channel,” said Chuck Fazio, Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels at Smart Communications. “By combining solutions together, enterprises can improve the customer engagement, mitigate risk, reduce operational costs all while improving employee productivity.”

“Driving customer loyalty requires an agile and operationally efficient communications strategy that allows enterprises to adapt quickly to keep pace with today’s customer,” said Judy Buchholz, senior vice president of global ecosystems, Pega. “Deploying technology solutions that combine top-tier next-best-action intelligence and personalization capabilities will make customers feel known, heard, and understood throughout their journey while delivering customer insights back to the business.”

To see a demo and learn more, please stop by Booth #20 in the Innovation Hub at PegaWorld iNspire , June 11-13, 2023 in Las Vegas. View the partner page to learn more about the SmartCOMM for Pega component.