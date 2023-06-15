Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures for residential, commercial, and point-of-care medicine, announced today that the auction and planned sale of its Lago Vista site in the greater Austin Texas area is well underway. The initial phase of the auction, conducted by Crexi, a commercial real estate marketplace, generated significant interest and is now closed. The process has now progressed to the next phase of direct negotiations with interested parties.

Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of Safe & Green Holdings, commented, “Consistent with our strategy to maximize the value of assets, I am quite encouraged by the number of parties and serious interest to purchase our Lago Vista site. We remain confident the site will ultimately be sold for substantially higher than the initial purchase price, providing us additional non-dilutive capital and strengthening our balance sheet. We look forward to providing further updates on the planned sale of the site in the coming weeks.”

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. The Company’s subsidiary, Safe and Green Development Corporation, is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel, sourced from one of Safe & Green Holdings’ factories and operated by the SG Echo subsidiary. For more information, visit www.safeandgreenholdings.com and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

