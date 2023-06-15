Teledyne LeCroy Announces Summit™ M616, the Industry's First Protocol Analyzer/Exerciser for PCI Express® 6.0

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Teledyne LeCroy, the worldwide leader in protocol test solutions and a business unit of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (

NYSE:TDY, Financial), today announced the Summit+M616+PCI+Express+%28PCIe%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E%29+protocol+analyzer%2Fexerciser, a first of its kind for testing designs and products that incorporate next-generation PCIe 6.0 traffic. By enabling PCIe 6.0 designs, with two times the speed and optimal data flow, the Summit M616 is paving the way for technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), high-performance computing and ubiquitous computing that require the higher I/O performance that PCIe 6.0 offers.

PCIe is the leading interconnect technology in the computing and communication industries. Teledyne LeCroy has been at the forefront of PCI Express development for more than a decade working closely with the computer industry to provide the analysis features companies have needed for PCIe storage and IoT technology development. The Summit M616 exerciser/analyzer helps developers deliver on the promise of PCIe 6.0 by enabling several key benefits including:

  • Reliability at twice the speed. The Summit M616 Exerciser functionality addresses the needs of PCIe developers by providing high-performance 64 GT/s traffic generation on devices with link widths up to 16 lanes. The analyzer functionality supports the same line rates with lane widths, and features Teledyne LeCroy’s industry standard CATC Trace™. The Summit M616 traffic generation capability also can be used to develop standardized compliance test suites.
  • More robust testing abilities. The Summit M616 integrates the analyzer and exerciser into a unified single application that incorporates traffic generation and protocol analysis. The protocol exerciser provides realistic traffic to devices under test and also can emulate complex host- or device-side traffic, while the protocol analyzer acquires, records, decodes, analyzes, and displays complex high-speed PCI Express I/O streams. When analyzers and exercisers are used together, developers can create powerful script-level traffic and monitor the results of all tests real time to ensure systems have been designed with enough flexibility to withstand a range of potential issues.
  • Real-time trouble-shooting and timely completion. All Teledyne LeCroy protocol analysis and test products feature a hierarchical display, real-time statistics, protocol traffic summaries, detailed error reports, powerful scripting, and the ability to create user-defined test reports, which allow developers to troubleshoot intricate problems and finish their projects on time.
  • Optimized flow of data. Like PCIe 6.0 itself, the Summit M616 exerciser packages data with a flit stream, rather than a packetized structure. This approach delivers several benefits, including the optimization of data flow by reducing idle time and using space more efficiently to drive data rates up.

“Teledyne LeCroy has been leading the industry in protocol test support for the PCI Express architecture for a number of years and we are excited to bring to market our next-generation testing solution to help shorten development and testing as the industry transitions to PCIe 6.0,” said Kevin Prusso, General Manager, Teledyne LeCroy. “We have designed the Summit M616 to enable new designs to reliably operate at twice the speed of the latest generation of PCIe technology. Additionally, users who are moving to PCIe 6.0 with Teledyne LeCroy test solutions can appreciate the rich library of decodes and analysis capabilities that are available on all of Teledyne LeCroy’s PCIe test tools.”

Summit M616 to be Demonstrated at PCI-SIG DevCon on June 13 & 14 with Synopsys

Teledyne LeCroy will demonstrate its PCIe 6.0 Protocol Analyzer at PCI-SIG+DevCon on June 13-14, 2023. The demonstration will capture and display 64 GT/s protocol traffic between the Synopsys+Host+and+Device+IP for PCIe 6.0 using the Synopsys+HAPS%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+prototyping+system.

Availability

All products are available for immediate order. For more information on The Summit M616 PCIe 6.0 Protocol Exerciser/Analyzer please contact Teledyne LeCroy at +1 (800) 909-7211 or visit our PCI+Express landing page.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

© 2023 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice. PCIe and PCI Express are registered trademarks of PCI-SIG. HAPS is a registered trademark of Synopsys, Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230608005351r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005351/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.