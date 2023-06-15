Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG), the global leader in critical+event+management (CEM) and national Public+Warning solutions, today announced its continued support to state and local governments as smoke from ongoing wildfires in Canada engulf the skies over large parts of the United States, prompting dangerous+air+quality+conditions.

Everbridge Supports Several U.S. States and Cities Responding to Air Quality Emergency Caused by Ongoing Canadian Wildfires

“Effective communication between public health agencies and residents is absolutely critical during times like these,” said David Wagner, CEO of Everbridge. “When wildfires occur, air quality can rapidly deteriorate, posing significant risks to our communities. It is crucial that we provide timely, accurate, and actionable information about potential health impacts and necessary precautions to ensure the resilience of county, city, and state populations. Everbridge also continues to support our Canadian customers in their regional response to the wildfires.”

With smoke plumes extending from Vermont down to North Carolina, air quality alerts have been issued in 15 states, including Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington, DC, impacting more than 55 million Americans living in the Northeast, Midwest and mid-Atlantic.

Local, county, and state governments are warning+residents to take precautions. At-risk+populations, such as young children, the elderly, or those with lung and heart disease, are urged to avoid the outdoors, according to the advisories.

Everbridge is experiencing a significant increase in the number of municipalities leveraging the company’s community+engagement+and+mass+notification offerings. New York City’s Notify+NYC is sending regular Air Quality alerts via opt-in, using multilingual templates. The+City+of+Hoboken is providing updates on cancelled activities, and New Haven, Connecticut Mayor Justin Elicker provided the following message to residents:

“Due to smoke traveling our way from wildfires in Canada, the air quality in New Haven is still considered to be unhealthy. As a reminder, people with heart or lung disease, asthma, other respiratory ailments as well as older adults, pregnant women, children, and teenagers should take the following steps to reduce your exposure: keep your outdoor activities short, avoid strenuous outdoor activities or, preferably, reschedule or move your physical activities indoors.”

Everbridge powers the mass notification systems for much of the populations impacted by the dangerous smoke and haze, including the states of Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York, as well as major cities such as New York City, Hoboken, and Philadelphia, and Fairfax County Virginia, bordering Alexandria and Washington, D.C.

Francis Willett, Principal Product Manager of North American Public Safety for Everbridge, said “We are seeing an increased number of notifications related to the poor air quality conditions being experienced by many of our customers. We continue to support our clients and the residents they serve, and we stand ready to assist anyone in need of leveraging the Everbridge platform and best practices to effectively communicate with citizens during a crisis.”

For more information on how Everbridge can support government agencies or businesses with the ongoing air quality crisis, contact+Everbridge+here.

