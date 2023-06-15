Global educational services provider Kaplan%26rsquo%3Bs All Access license has been selected as the winner of the “Test Prep Innovation Of The Year” award in the 5th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech+Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.

By investing in a Kaplan All+Access+license, colleges and universities can provide all of their students with access to Kaplan’s industry-leading test prep for admissions exams, licensure, credentialing programs, and workforce readiness programs with zero out of pocket costs for students, helping them to reach their ultimate career goals. This can potentially save a school’s students hundreds of thousands of dollars, cumulatively. Exams that students can prepare for with Kaplan free-of-cost include the GRE®, GMAT®, LSAT®, MCAT®, NCLEX-RN®, USMLE®, Uniform Bar+Exam® and Certified Financial Planner®, among many others.

The roster of Kaplan’s All Access license partners includes some of the country’s most dynamic historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), including Xavier+University+of+Louisiana, Howard+University, Delaware+State+University, Talladega+College, Stillman+College, Fisk+University, Hampton+University, and Spelman+College. Cleveland+State+University is also a partner and reports outstanding+results since signing on last year.

“Kaplan’s All Access license is closing the opportunity gap by providing best-in-class test preparation to as many students as possible, at no cost to them. We are really excited about the enthusiasm we’re getting from colleges and proud of the results we’re seeing so far. Students are really taking to it and using it as a way to tear down perceived barriers to get into graduate school and achieve their professional goals,” said Brandon Busteed, Kaplan’s chief partnership officer and global head, learn-work innovation. “Thank you to EdTech Breakthrough for this recognition and understanding that as leaders in education, we need to create a more even playing field for students when it comes to educational attainment and career readiness. All Access is doing that and we can’t wait to discuss its possibilities with additional visionary leaders in education and announce more exciting partnerships in the near future.”

“Congratulations to Kaplan and their All Access license, our ‘Test Prep Innovation of the Year’ winner. Standardized exams are rigorous rites of passage required for graduate school admissions, licensure, and professional certification, but many underrepresented students struggle with costs or lack the resources for guidance and support that could help them succeed. Kaplan’s All Access license tackles these challenges head-on, addressing issues related to affordability, access, economic mobility, and innovation. At a time of budgetary constraints in higher education, this new model equips universities to have an immediate impact on the student experience,” said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough.

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,400 nominations from around the world.

Reporters interested in covering this growing piece of Kaplan’s business can contact Russell Schaffer at [email protected] or 917.822.8190.

Test names and other trademarks are the property of the respective trademark holders.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions help students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retainment, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, our thousands of employees working in 26 countries continue Stanley’s mission as they serve about 1.2 million students and professionals, 13,000 corporate clients, and 4,000 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at kaplan.com.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech+Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

Note to editors: Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005216/en/