Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN) was recognized as the ninth+fastest-growing AEC firm on the Zweig Group’s Hot Firm list. Having ranked 21st in 2022, this year’s achievement signifies a remarkable progression in Bowman’s growth.

Bowman’s inclusion among the top 10 is driven by the company’s organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Since its initial public offering in May 2021, the company has acquired nearly 20 firms. Each acquisition has broadened Bowman’s service offerings, talent pool and geographical reach. In turn, these developments have positioned the company to better serve clients and meet the growing demand for engineering services. The company has more than doubled its annualized revenue and headcount since the initial public offering.

“We’re pleased to be recognized for our hard work and accomplishments,” said Gary Bowman, Chairman and CEO of Bowman. “Everyone at Bowman works hard every day to deliver on our commitment to smart growth. I’m proud to have broken the Zweig Group top 10 and look forward to continued success for our employees and shareholders.”

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With over 1,700 employees and more than 75 offices throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

