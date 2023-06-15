LED Lighting and EV Charging Solutions Provider Orion Energy Systems Presents at East Coast Ideas Virtual Conference, Weds. June 21st

MANITOWOC, Wis., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. ( OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electric vehicle (EV) charging station solutions, will participate in the 13th Annual East Coast IDEAS Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 21st. Orion’s CEO Mike Jenkins and CFO Per Brodin will be available for virtual investor meetings the same day.

Orion’s presentation will be available beginning at 6:00 am ET on June 21st and will be accessible for 90 days via the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/threepa40/oesx/2240499.

To register or request a meeting: contact Lacy Wesley at (814) 769-2373 or [email protected].

The IDEAS Conferences mission is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS.” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management.

Sponsors include:1102 Partners, Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Ascend Wealth Advisors, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Diamond Hill, First Wilshire Securities Management, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, North Star Investment Management, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Westwood Holdings Group, and William Harris Investors.

IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC.

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our ESG priorities, goals and progress here or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

