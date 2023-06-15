Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK), whose mission is to make digital access faster and more secure, has named experienced banking veteran Kerry Cantley Vice President of Digital Banking Strategy.

Cantley brings a distinguished 30-year career in the financial services industry to Mitek. Most recently, she was Senior Vice President Global Technology and Operations at Bank of America. She held multiple executive leadership roles at Bank of America, including leading large operations supporting consumer and commercial banking, as well as leading the Strategy and Initiative Planning and Execution organization. Cantley is a well-known innovator and inventor in banking, with more than 30 patents related to image processes and bank operations.

“Mitek is trusted by 99% of U.S. banks to power and protect their mobile check deposit systems,” said Mitek CEO Max Carnecchia. “Now, as we step up to take on the criminal networks behind the accelerating scourge of online and check fraud, Kerry’s insights, expertise and commitment to our mission are invaluable.”

According to the Federal Trade Commission, levels of fraud in all forms, from online and check fraud to identity theft and beyond, continue to accelerate. During the first quarter of 2023 alone, the FTC recorded nearly $2 billion in losses from more than 750,000 reports of fraud and identity theft.

“Mitek’s name is known and trusted around the world,” Cantley said. “As we continue this ambitious journey to help our bank and financial services customers defend themselves and protect their customers, I’m honored to work with Mitek experts to expand our reach as we make online transactions safe, easy and secure.”

In her new role, Cantley will lead the expansion of Mitek’s Check+Fraud+Defender service, which detects forgeries and fraudulent activity, across all deposit channels,otherwise missed by traditional fraud prevention protocols.

In a recently announced partnership, Mitek and DarkTower, a cyber intelligence research company, are reaching into the criminal marketplaces where checks stolen from the mail and other identifying documents are shared or sold. This partnership will enable member banks of Mitek's Check Fraud Defender service to quickly identify stolen customer information and alert the proper parties.

About Mitek Systems, Inc.

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in digital access, founded to bridge the physical and digital worlds. Mitek’s advanced identity verification technologies and global platform make digital access faster and more secure than ever, providing companies new levels of control, deployment ease and operation, while protecting the entire customer journey. Trusted by 99% of U.S. banks for mobile check deposits and 7,500 of the world’s largest organizations, Mitek helps companies reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. Follow Mitek on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube, and read Mitek’s latest blog posts here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005166/en/