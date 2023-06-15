Agilent+Technologies+Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the release of the Agilent+BioTek+406+FX washer dispenser, a compact instrument that combines multifunctional reagent dispensing and plate-washing capabilities. The BioTek 406 FX offers expanded liquid handling features designed for integration into automated systems and standalone benchtop use.

Key features of the new BioTek 406 FX improve upon the benefits of the first-generation EL406 and include:

Secondary peristaltic and dual syringe pumps.

A touchscreen interface.

Enhanced flexibility for automated workflows across a broad range of applications, such as cell-based and magnetic bead-based assays.

The additional reagent dispense pumps enable up to six different reagents to be dispensed using the pump technology best suited to each step of the workflow. Combining multiple assay workflow step capabilities in a single instrument is expected to be particularly beneficial for laboratories confronting space and budgetary constraints. The 406 FX plate carrier can be accessed from the right or left side, making it ideally suited for integration into robotic systems.

Caleb Foster, associate vice president of marketing for Agilent's Cell Analysis Division, discussed the impact of the release. "The launch of the 406 FX is an exciting step in the evolution of the Agilent BioTek liquid handling product line – one that incorporates years of customer feedback received from the EL406," he said. "This flexible platform replaces several instruments in one, with market-leading multifunctional capabilities.”

“It's a true workhorse instrument that can be used for cell-based assays, ELISA, and many other microplate-based workflows, and it brings the flexibility and reliability customers have come to expect from our products,” Foster added.

BioTek microplate washer dispensers are used widely throughout the life sciences industry. They are an integral part of a suite of automation-friendly Agilent solutions that aim to improve throughput and ease of use in complex end-to-end cell analysis workflows.

About Agilent Technologies

