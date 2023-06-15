Essential Utilities Appoints Ron King as New Vice President, Gas Operations

Essential Utilities today announced Ron King as Vice President of its Peoples gas operations, expanding the company’s commitment to provide clean, safe, reliable natural gas in Southwest Pennsylvania and Kentucky. He will oversee all operations and maintenance, including gas measurement and regulation, compressor operations, field customer service, and dispatch operations.

“Ron brings more than two decades of valuable and varied experience to the Peoples team, with a focus on gas field operations and customer service,” said Essential Chairman and CEO Chris Franklin. “His strong leadership and extensive knowledge of the gas business make him a valuable addition to our leadership team as we address the infrastructure challenges facing our country.”

King spent most of his career at Washington Gas Company, where he focused on field operations, project management, training, quality assurance and customer service before most recently serving as director of operations. King also served as senior director of gas operations for AVANGRID in Connecticut.

“Ron’s proven track record in gas field operations is exemplary,” said Peoples President Mike Huwar. “His passion for frontline workers, commitment to the customer experience and strong leadership skills will take our operations function to the next level.”

“I am excited to begin my work with Peoples, and to continue their mission of making lives better by delivering clean, safe and reliable natural gas to southwestern Pennsylvania and Kentucky,” King said. “It will be a big challenge to improve upon Peoples’ best-in-class operations, but I am ready to take it on and work with this great team.”

A native of the Washington metro area, King attended the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore before earning a degree from Southern New Hampshire University. He relocated to the Pittsburgh area in May.

About Essential

Essential Utilities, Inc. (

NYSE:WTRG, Financial) delivers safe, clean, reliable services that improve quality of life for individuals, families, and entire communities. With a focus on water, wastewater and natural gas, Essential is committed to sustainable growth, operational excellence, a superior customer experience, and premier employer status. We are advocates for the communities we serve and are dedicated stewards of natural lands, protecting more than 7,600 acres of forests and other habitats throughout our footprint.

Operating as the Aqua and Peoples brands, Essential serves approximately 5.5 million people across 10 states. Essential is one of the most significant publicly traded water, wastewater service and natural gas providers in the U.S. Learn more at www.essential.co.

