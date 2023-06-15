Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) has been selected for a $64 million award from the Space Development Agency (SDA) to develop, implement and maintain the Battle Management Command, Control and Communications (BMC3) Application Factory for the agency’s constellation of low-earth orbit satellites called the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA).

“The BMC3 component of the PWSA is transformational for the Department of Defense and the country,” said Michael LaRouche, president, National Security and Space Sector at SAIC. “The Space Development Agency is entrusting SAIC to deliver an innovative approach that weaves together command and control, secure cloud and space systems integration for critical warfighter needs.”

The BMC3 Application Factory is a cloud-based solution which will deliver software through a DevSecOps process to a constellation of hundreds of low-earth orbit satellites. To support time-sensitive missions, BMC3 software applications will deliver automated space-based battle management through command and control, mission processing and dissemination of data. The BMC3 Application Factory’s ability to rapidly test and integrate upgraded software capabilities of on-orbit assets will help the Space Force adapt to evolving threats and needs.

Through the award, SAIC will integrate command and control, software, cyber, cloud and engineering solutions. As the BMC3 integrator, SAIC will support the PWSA, a critical component to the Department of Defense’s JADC2 strategy. The PWSA provides ubiquitous data communications and accelerates decision-making. This will ensure the SDA’s on-orbit assets, which have been built by multiple vendors, can quickly adapt to evolving near-peer threats and warfighter needs. SAIC will also develop a secure interoperable middleware layer that will ensure BMC3 mission applications can operate on the various satellite providers’ hardware, enabling real-time coordination across the PWSA.

To learn more about SAIC’s work in digital capabilities visit www.saic.com%2Fspace.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro-forma annual revenues of approximately $6.9 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.comor on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005170/en/