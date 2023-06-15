Micron Signs 178-Megawatt Wind Power Agreement With Terra-Gen

The project will help Micron reach its net zero objective and target to source 100% renewable energy in the U.S. by the end of 2025

BOISE, Idaho, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc., today announced it signed a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement for its U.S. operations with Terra-Gen, a leading developer of renewable energy that operates over 2.2 gigawatt-hours of wind, solar and energy storage throughout the United States. Through the agreement, Micron will receive approximately 178 megawatts (MW) of wind electricity capacity and associated renewable energy certificates annually. This contract will support Micron’s U.S. target to reach 100% renewable energy by the end of 2025 and marks the latest milestone in Micron’s journey to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

“This partnership with Terra-Gen adds another utility-scale renewable energy project to our growing portfolio, supporting our goal to achieve 100% renewable energy in the U.S. by the end of 2025,” said Manish Bhatia, executive vice president of Global Operations at Micron. “Terra-Gen’s proven track record of building and operating efficient facilities, as well as the maturity of this particular wind project enables Micron to diversify our energy portfolio and to effectively manage our long-term energy costs in the U.S.”

Once the project begins generating electricity for Micron, it is forecasted to avoid more than 280,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MTCO2e) emissions annually, comparable to the average electricity use of more than 50,000 homes in the United States.1

Micron has committed to spending approximately $1 billion by 2028 to support its environmental targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from operations (scope 1) by 42% by 2030, compared against the company’s 2020 baseline, as part of Micron’s aspiration to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in operations and purchased energy by 2050; achieve 75% water conservation and 95% waste reduction, reuse, and recycling globally in 2030; and source 100% renewable energy across its U.S. operations by the end of 2025.

Micron takes a multifaceted approach toward meeting its global net zero operational target. This includes investing in advanced abatement systems, prioritizing use of gases with lower global warming potential, sourcing energy-efficient equipment, and purchasing renewable instead of fossil fuel-generated energy.

To date, Micron has made significant progress in managing its greenhouse gas emissions through several initiatives in 2022. The company signed its first seven-year green energy purchasing agreement in Taiwan to provide Micron with 500 million kilowatt hours of green energy. Micron achieved 100% renewable energy in Malaysia, and, in Boise, the company partnered with Idaho Power to advance solar-powered energy with the addition of a new 40 MW facility.

For more information about Micron’s sustainability, visit www.micron.com/sustainability.

About Micron Technology, Inc.
We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU), visit micron.com.

© 2023 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1 Calculated via Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator | US EPA

