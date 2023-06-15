MANILA, Philippines, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex ( IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that it won the Philippines Best Employer Brand Award at the 2023 Philippines Leadership Congress and Awards, which recognizes companies for their outstanding contributions to HR practices and employer branding.



The Philippines Leadership Congress and Awards, presented by Advantage Club, honors the top industry professionals and companies who have made exceptional efforts in human resources, finance, marketing, digital, branding, information technology and corporate social responsibility. A ceremony honoring the winners was held on Wednesday, June 7, in Dusit Thani, Manila.

“We are delighted to be recognized as one of the Philippines Best Employer Brands by the Philippines Leadership Congress and Awards,” said Potski Alvarez, President of ibex Philippines. “This award underscores ibex’s employee-first culture and commitment to delivering an outstanding employee experience on a global scale. Combining the best talent and employee culture with award-winning training and technology allows ibex to deliver the best customer experiences for many of the world’s top brands. I would like to thank our employees for their dedication and commitment to our company and clients.”

ibex offers an outstanding culture and unique employee experience that includes a full range of fun activities and events for employees year-round, including annual employee VIP events, ibex Idol global talent competition, ibex Sirens beauty pageant celebrating LGBTQIA+ employees, Customer Service Week and ongoing employee wellness programs.

In addition, ibex recently celebrated its 10th anniversary of its VIP Employee Recognition Events with a two-day event in the Philippines where ibex employees gave back to local communities and volunteered in community projects through ibex Cares, the company’s global philanthropic program.

Due to these ongoing efforts, ibex continues to be recognized as a top brand and employer, such this award and others, including its recent selection as one of the Philippines’ Best Employers 2023 by the Philippine Daily Inquirer and Statista.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d8db673-f0b4-4ce9-bc59-a26bea96bebd