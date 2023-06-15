ibex Wins Philippines Best Employer Brand Award

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MANILA, Philippines, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex ( IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that it won the Philippines Best Employer Brand Award at the 2023 Philippines Leadership Congress and Awards, which recognizes companies for their outstanding contributions to HR practices and employer branding.

The Philippines Leadership Congress and Awards, presented by Advantage Club, honors the top industry professionals and companies who have made exceptional efforts in human resources, finance, marketing, digital, branding, information technology and corporate social responsibility. A ceremony honoring the winners was held on Wednesday, June 7, in Dusit Thani, Manila.

“We are delighted to be recognized as one of the Philippines Best Employer Brands by the Philippines Leadership Congress and Awards,” said Potski Alvarez, President of ibex Philippines. “This award underscores ibex’s employee-first culture and commitment to delivering an outstanding employee experience on a global scale. Combining the best talent and employee culture with award-winning training and technology allows ibex to deliver the best customer experiences for many of the world’s top brands. I would like to thank our employees for their dedication and commitment to our company and clients.”

ibex offers an outstanding culture and unique employee experience that includes a full range of fun activities and events for employees year-round, including annual employee VIP events, ibex Idol global talent competition, ibex Sirens beauty pageant celebrating LGBTQIA+ employees, Customer Service Week and ongoing employee wellness programs.

In addition, ibex recently celebrated its 10th anniversary of its VIP Employee Recognition Events with a two-day event in the Philippines where ibex employees gave back to local communities and volunteered in community projects through ibex Cares, the company’s global philanthropic program.

Due to these ongoing efforts, ibex continues to be recognized as a top brand and employer, such this award and others, including its recent selection as one of the Philippines’ Best Employers 2023 by the Philippine Daily Inquirer and Statista.

About ibex
ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Dan Burris
ibex
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Michael Darwal
ibex
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d8db673-f0b4-4ce9-bc59-a26bea96bebd

ti?nf=ODg1NDYxNiM1NjM3MDk3IzIwOTUwNDY=
Ibex-Limited.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.