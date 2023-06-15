The+Cheesecake+Factory%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E(NASDAQ: CAKE), famous for its extensive menu, generous portions, and legendary desserts, is featuring three special online gift card offers perfect for every dad, grad and teacher on your shopping list. From Thursday, June 8, 2023 through Friday, June 30, 2023, online at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.thecheesecakefactory.com%2FDadsGrads, when you buy more, you will get more: Buy a $25 Gift Card and receive a $5 Bonus Card; Buy a $50 Gift Card and receive a $10 Bonus Card; and Buy a $100 Gift Card and receive a $20 Bonus Card*. Bonus Cards are redeemable July 1, 2023 through July 28, 2023*.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005063/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

With an extensive menu of more than 250 dishes featuring “something for everyone” – freshly prepared and from scratch – and more than 30 legendary cheesecakes, every dad, grad and teacher on your gift list is sure to love a Gift Card from The Cheesecake Factory. Gift Cards and Bonus Cards are redeemable when dining in or ordering pickup or curbside to-go online from order.thecheesecakefactory.com.

For more information about The Cheesecake Factory, please visit www.TheCheesecakeFactory.com+%0A

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com%2FTheCheesecakeFactory+%0A

Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com%2Fcheesecake+%0A

Follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com%2Fcheesecakefactory+%0A

Follow us on TikTok at www.tiktok.com%2F%40thecheesecakefactory

*Terms and Conditions:

Depending on the value of Gift Cards purchased online from http%3A%2F%2Fwww.thecheesecakefactory.com%2FDadsGrads in a single transaction from 06/08/2023 through 06/30/2023, purchaser may be eligible to receive a Bonus Card in the amounts set forth below:

Gift Card(s) Value Bonus Card(s) Value $0.00 - $24.99 $0.00 $25 - $49.99 $5.00 $50 - $99.99 $10.00 $100.00 or more $20.00

Bonus Cards may be used beginning 07/01/2023 and expire 07/28/2023 (end of business day). Promotion may be terminated at any time. Bonus Cards may not be used in conjunction with any other discount or offer. Full terms and conditions, including additional restrictions on the use of Bonus Cards, are available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thecheesecakefactory.com%2Fgift-card-offer.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 320 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory®, North Italia® and a collection within our Fox Restaurant Concepts business. Internationally, 30 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2023, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list for the tenth consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitalia.com and www.foxrc.com.

From Fortune ©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005063/en/