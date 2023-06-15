MONTREAL, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today its new partnership with Sylogist, a global software company providing solutions for nonprofit, education, and other government and non-governmental organizations. Nuvei’s payments solution for Software-as-a-Service platforms is enabling Sylogist to offer its customers an enhanced payment experience and accelerate its own growth.

Rusty Butler, VP of Development at Sylogist commented on the announcement: “We pride ourselves on providing our customers with best-in-class services for their sector through our platform, including payments. We had previously worked with various payments providers resulting in a complex and costly environment, so we were aware that we needed to upgrade and simplify our offering. The lack of modern functionalities, inconsistent brand experiences, and varying customer service levels left us searching for a unified and innovative payment partner to orchestrate a payments program. We’re thrilled to partner with Nuvei as its solution meets all our needs.”

Sylogist selected Nuvei to power its new cross-platform payment solution, SylogistPay. Leveraging Nuvei's managed payment facilitation technology, SylogistPay ensures seamless customer onboarding and opens the door to other white-label payment capabilities. Partnering with Nuvei has eliminated complexity within Sylogist's software ecosystem. By consolidating multiple payment providers into a single, committed partner, Sylogist is now able to enhance customer experiences, drive their profitability and continue a positive trajectory of growth.

Examples of this enhanced payments function include support for popular mobile wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay and dramatically improved onboarding. Nuvei’s solution has drastically reduced the onboarding time for new software users by over 98% since launch, from one and a half business days to just minutes. This new onboarding process enables Sylogist's clients to accept donations and payments in near-real time.

Nuvei CEO and Chair Philip Fayer commented: “We are excited to enable Sylogist to provide their customers with a comprehensive payment solution that meets the evolving needs of their U.S. and Canadian customers. By leveraging our technology and expertise, we’re confident that this partnership will deliver outstanding value for years to come.”

About Sylogist

Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers globally across the government, nonprofit, and education verticals. The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis, can be found at www.sylogist.com.

About Nuvei

Nuvei ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 47+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 600 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

