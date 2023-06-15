LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB”), (NYSE: LXU), today announced that its Vice President of Investor Relations, Fred Buonocore, will participate in the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference at the InterContinental Hotel in Chicago on Tuesday, June 13th.

Mr. Buonocore will be available for one-on-one meetings all day. To schedule a meeting please contact your Wells Fargo sales representative or Mr. Buonocore directly at [email protected].

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is committed to playing a leadership role in the energy transition through the production of low and no carbon products that build, feed and power the world. The LSB team is dedicated to building a culture of excellence in customer experiences as we currently deliver essential products across the agricultural, industrial, and mining end markets and, in the future, the energy markets. The company manufactures ammonia and ammonia-related products at facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. Additional information about LSB can be found on our website at www.lsbindustries.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005451/en/