DexCom%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today announced that it will host an Investor Day on June 23rd from 2:30 PM until approximately 5:00 PM PST (5:30 PM – 8:00 PM EST). The event will include presentations from Dexcom management highlighting the company’s market opportunities, business strategy, innovation efforts, and long-term financial outlook.

Links to a live webcast of the event will be available on the Dexcom Investor Relations website at investors.dexcom.com and will be archived there for future reference.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take real-time control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California, and with operations across Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

