RXO Expands Ann Arbor Office

RXO (NYSE: RXO), a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions, has invested $2.6 million to expand its office in Ann Arbor, Mich. The company also committed to creating 140 new jobs in Michigan.

Lou Amo, president of truck brokerage for RXO, said, “We’re proud to expand our brokerage presence in Ann Arbor. Our employees help connect shippers with thousands of contract carriers to streamline supply chains. RXO’s facilities in Michigan, including our expanded Ann Arbor office, will play a critical role in supporting our aggressive growth plans.”

RXO’s 18,000-square-foot brokerage office in Ann Arbor can support more than 175 employees in the Domino’s Farms Office Park.

The office features standing workstations and a large employee break area with a shuffleboard table, corn hole, ping pong and space for collaboration. The building’s design was inspired by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright and features a full gym, basketball courts, putting greens and volleyball courts. Minutes from downtown Ann Arbor, the park is also home to 80 bison roaming outside the office.

RXO, which offers tech-enabled truck brokerage services, managed transportation, freight forwarding and last mile delivery, was given a $650,000 performance-based grant through the Michigan Business Development Program to help create jobs throughout the state. RXO also has offices in Buchanan and Southfield, Michigan with more than 900 employees statewide.

“Congratulations to the entire RXO team on your continued growth and success. We’re pleased to celebrate your expansion in Michigan, and we appreciate your vote of confidence in our state and in our workforce,” said MEDC Sr. Vice President of Regional Prosperity Matt McCauley. “We’re proud to join our local partners as we celebrate RXO’s investment, and we look forward to working together to grow, add jobs and provide greater opportunity for our friends and neighbors in Michigan.”

The new office is located at 24 Frank Lloyd Wright Drive, Ann Arbor, Michigan, Suite L 3200.

About RXO

RXO (NYSE: RXO) is a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions. RXO offers tech-enabled truck brokerage services together with complementary solutions including managed transportation, freight forwarding and last mile delivery. The company combines massive capacity and cutting-edge technology to move freight efficiently through supply chains. RXO’s proprietary technology connects approximately 10,000 customers with over 100,000 independent carriers across North America. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. Visit RXO.com for more information and connect with RXO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

