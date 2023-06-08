5 out of 7 South Korean Music Streaming Platforms Chose Gaudio Lab

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, June 8, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5 out of 7 streaming platforms in South Korea have adopted Gaudio Lab's technology. With world-class spatial audio and AI audio technology, Gaudio Lab powers most of South Korea's leading music streaming platforms, including Melon, Naver VIBE, SK Telecom FLO, Kakao Music, and NHN Bugs. The company has also won two CES 2023 Innovation Awards in recognition of its technological excellence that solves precise existing pain points in streaming market.

Each platform applies various technologies from Gaudio Lab, including Loudness Normalization, AI Text Sync (GTS: Gaudio Text Sync), Spatial Audio, etc.

Loudness Normalization protects users from hearing loss and provides a comfortable listening experience by reducing the loudness variance. The technology has even been officially recognized as a standard by the CTA/ANSI.

Gaudio Text Sync (GTS) is a solution which automatically synchronizes lyrics and music within 5 seconds for a song with the world's most advanced AI source separation technology. Thanks to Gaudio Lab's lightning fast and accurate AI, the manual work of syncing lyrics in real-time has been replaced by a rapid and automated service. Since South Korea is one of the fastest adopters of real-time lyrics viewing, the demand for the solution has been high and pressing.

Not to mention, Gaudio Lab provides spatial audio solution, which offers lifelike immersive 3D sound experience in users' earbuds. The solution has already been popular in Korea and can be applied to not only music streaming services, but live performance streams, as well. In fact, Gaudio Lab is also known as the inventor of the global standards (ex. the ISO/IEC MPEG-H Audio Standard, CTA, ANSI, etc.).

On June 1st, Gaudio Lab won the second prize at the most prestigious AI Challenge event in audio domain organized by Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE)'s, known as the DCASE Challenge, in Task 7 "Foley Sound Synthesis". Gaudio Lab has successfully generated sounds from text and images, and soon will be able to automatically generate sounds by just entering videos. Gaudio Lab is excelling and leading the field of generative sound AI and the company set out to continuously keep releasing better Generative Sound AI technology and solutions.

About Gaudio Lab

Gaudio Lab is an audio technology start-up founded in 2015, after the company's spatial audio technology for headphones was adopted as the binaural renderer for the ISO/IEC MPEG-H Audio standard in 2014. Ever since its establishment, the company has developed technologies and solutions which deliver superior audio experiences wherever there is sound, navigation across reality and virtuality to bring optimized audio to diverse platforms such as OTT/streaming, earbuds, smartphones, VR/AR, car industry, theaters and more. The company is backed by top strategic investors as Softbank Ventures, Samsung Venture Investment and Naver.

favicon.png?sn=CN23630&sd=2023-06-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5-out-of-7-south-korean-music-streaming-platforms-chose-gaudio-lab-301845984.html

SOURCE Gaudio Lab

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN23630&Transmission_Id=202306080800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN23630&DateId=20230608
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.