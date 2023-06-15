Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced that the Company has fully resolved its nationwide settlement agreement related to opioid claims brought by U.S. states, their subdivisions, and special districts, and has reached a separate settlement with the final state of Nevada. Teva will pay Nevada $193 million over 20 years (including all fees and costs), and this settlement resolves the case prior to trial, which had been scheduled to begin in August 2023.

With these developments, Teva has resolved its opioid litigation with all 50 U.S. states and more than 99% of the litigating subdivisions and special districts. The Company anticipates making its first payment under the nationwide opioids settlement agreement in the second half of 2023. Teva has already begun shipments of its generic version of the life-saving medication, Narcan® (naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray) under its prior opioid settlements, and it expects to expand these shipments under the nationwide opioids settlement agreement in 2024.

While the final agreement includes no admission of wrongdoing, it remains in the Company’s best interest – and in the interest of those impacted by the opioid crisis – to conclude this settlement and for Teva to continue to focus on the patients it serves every day.

