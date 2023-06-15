OTDAmericas, a global business process outsourcing company, and LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX), a proven cloud CCaaS platform built to transform contact center performance, today announced that LiveVox has been chosen as OTDAmericas’ global contact center platform provider. OTDAmericas is the nearshore subsidiary for parent company, OneTouch Direct, leveraging more than 9,000 employees throughout Colombia, Mexico, and Latin America, with availability for Asia and Europe as well. OTDAmericas will deploy LiveVox’s platform for use throughout the customer journey for its large customer base that includes many of the largest and most recognized Fortune 500 U.S. and global brands across consumer finance, retail banking, technology, telecom, entertainment and media, payment processors, and internet providers.

Built to help contact center leaders redefine customer engagement, LiveVox’s cloud contact center platform incorporates blended omnichannel communications with workforce engagement capabilities that enhance the agent experience and performance. The platform provides immediate access to the tools and information needed to effectively engage customers, understand sentiment, and deliver exceptional CX, as well as security protocols and regulatory compliance solutions that are brand protective and safeguard sensitive information.

“We selected LiveVox based on the platform’s growing workflow automation and collaboration capabilities and flexibility to meet use cases ranging from originations and customer loyalty and retention to customer care and accounts receivable management and specifically for our global clients’ multilanguage customer base,” said Yvonne Torrijos, OTDAmericas’ Chief Client Officer. “Deploying the LiveVox platform will boost agent efficiency and productivity, significantly improving the quality of customer support.”

“LiveVox’s partnership with OTDAmericas will enhance the customer experience and quality management across the full customer lifecycle for their clients,” said John DiLullo, CEO, LiveVox. “Working together, we’re providing fully integrated AI, automation, and multilingual collaboration tools that enhance customer engagement, boost agent productivity, empower their managers and back-office personnel, and maximize the success their clients achieve.”

About OTDAmericas

OTDAmericas, the nearshore subsidiary arm for OneTouch Direct, provides full-service contact solutions from state-of-the-art centers in Colombia, Mexico, Asia, and Eastern Europe with the ability to build to suit upon client demand. As a contact center outsourcing company, OTDAmericas offers integrated omni-channel customer engagement for customer service, collections, back-office support, and custom technology solutions designed to drive exceptional customer interactions and enhance our clients’ brands. Partnering with leading global brands representing clients in Banking and Financial Services, Consumer Auto, FinTech, Healthcare, Insurance, Media, Retail and e-commerce, Technology, Telecom, and Utilities industries, OTDAmericas is focused on facilitating our clients’ strategic growth with Class A workplace, leveraging exceptional employee attrition rates, and ensuring brand protection in a competitive unique cost benefit structure. Our global delivery model offers flexible onshore, nearshore, offshore, and WAHA service options spanning the US, Mexico, Colombia, Asia, and Eastern Europe.

About OneTouch Direct

OneTouch Direct, parent company for OTDAmericas, is a US based business process outsourcing company delivering best-in-class customer experiences (CX) for some of the world’s largest and most loved brands. Rooted in our passion and deep expertise, OneTouch Direct creates unified brand experiences that break the rules and foster meaningful relationships. For over 20 years, our people-centric, data driven outsourcing solutions have powered better revenues and profitability across the full customer life cycle. For more information visit onetouchdirect.com.

About LiveVox

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a proven cloud CCaaS platform that helps business leaders redefine customer engagement and transform their contact center’s performance. Decision-makers use LiveVox to improve customer experience, boost agent productivity, empower their managers, and enhance their system orchestration capabilities. Everything needed to deliver game-changing results can be seamlessly integrated and configured to maximize your success: Omnichannel Communications, AI, a Contact Center CRM, and Workforce Engagement Management tools.

For more than 20 years, clients of all sizes and industries have trusted LiveVox’s scalable and reliable cloud platform to power billions of omnichannel interactions every year. LiveVox is headquartered in San Francisco, with international offices in Medellin, Colombia and Bangalore, India.

To stay up to date with everything LiveVox, follow us @LiveVox, visit www.livevox.com or call one of our specialists at (844) 207-6663.

Forward-Looking Statements

