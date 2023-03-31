Boqii to Announce Fiscal 2023 Second Half and Full Year Unaudited Financial Results on June 27, 2023

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, June 8, 2023

SHANGHAI, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boqii Holding Limited ("Boqii" or the "Company") (NYSE: BQ), a leading pet-focused platform in China, today announced it will release its unaudited financial results for the second half and year ended March 31, 2023, before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Boqii's management will hold an earnings conference call to discuss the financial results at 8:00 AM on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin using numbers below.


Phone Number

International

1-412-317-6061

United States

1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong

852 800-963976

Mainland China

86 4001-206115

Passcode

5909659

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until July 4, 2023.


Phone Number

International

1-412-317-0088

United States

1-877-344-7529

Replay Access Code

5999158

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.boqii.com/.

About Boqii Holding Limited

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) is a leading pet-focused platform in China. We are the leading online destination for pet products and supplies in China with our broad selection of high-quality products including global leading brands, local emerging brands, and our own private label offered at competitive prices. Our online sales platforms, including Boqii Mall and our flagship stores on third-party e-commerce platforms, provide customers with convenient access to a wide selection of high-quality pet products and an engaging and personalized shopping experience. Our Boqii Community provides an informative and interactive content platform for users to share their knowledge and love for pets.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Boqii Holding Limited
Investor Relations
Tel: +86-21-6882-6051
Email: [email protected]

DLK Advisory Limited
Tel: +852-2857-7101
Email: [email protected]

