Chegg%2C+Inc.+%28NYSE%3A+CHGG%29, the leading student-first connected learning platform, today announced that it has been selected as “Enhanced Curriculum Solution Provider of the Year” in the 5th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech+Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.

Chegg’s high-quality learning platform assists students in mastering subjects and understanding course material. Chegg’s Study Pack provides a range of products and services which supports learning with expert-built step-by-step solutions, grammar and writing support, math learning solutions and more. Chegg offers an extensive library of learning content developed by vetted subject matter experts used by millions of students.

Earlier this year, Chegg announced CheggMate, which will leverage Chegg’s comprehensive personalized learning platform, proprietary data set powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 to create an AI conversational learning companion that will empower students to learn in real-time more effectively, than ever before. Chegg has the ability to help improve student outcomes with breakthroughs in technology, and now CheggMate will be a powerful study companion.

“Congratulations to Chegg as they continue to lead the industry by building learning tools with the modern student at the center,” said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “The traditional academic path often fails to provide what students need beyond academics. Chegg’s ability to offer additional benefits, beyond the platform’s cutting-edge academic support, provide an enhanced value for students at a time when it’s needed most.”

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,400 nominations from over 16 different countries throughout the world.

“Everything we build at Chegg is learner-focused, and we strive to improve persistence in education by helping students learn more effectively, in less time and at a lower cost. Whether students use our structured Q&A, writing tools, or math support - everything is designed to support learning, not just provide the solution,” said Nathan Schultz, Chief Operating Officer of Chegg, Inc. “We are honored to accept the ‘Enhanced Curriculum Solution Provider of the Year’ award, knowing that providing enhanced curriculum solutions and leveraging technology within our platform will lead to continued advancements to benefit students.”

The award not only recognizes excellence in product innovation but is cognizant of Chegg’s commitment to bringing awareness to the student mental health crisis. Last year, Chegg provided millions of Chegg Study Pack subscribers with free access to Calm Premium, which gives students hundreds of hours of content in seven languages to help them focus, manage their stress, and practice mindfulness. In February, Chegg established the inaugural Student Mental Health Week to destigmatize mental health among students and inspire conversations and resources to support student mental wellness.

About Chegg

Millions of people all around the world Learn with Chegg. Our mission is to improve learning and learning outcomes by putting students first. We support life-long learners starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers. The Chegg platform provides products and services to support learners to help them better understand their academic course materials, and also provides personal and professional development skills training, to help them achieve their learning goals. Chegg is a publicly held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech+Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

