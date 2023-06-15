Capstone+Green+Energy+Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2023 financial results on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (4:45 p.m. Eastern Time).

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Time: 1:45 p.m. PT/4:45 p.m. ET

Access Link: NASDAQ%3A+CGRN+Q4FYE23+Webcast+Link

At the end of the live conference call, Capstone Management will host a question-and-answer session to provide an opportunity for financial analysts to ask questions. Investors and interested individuals are invited to listen to the webcast that can be found on the Company%26rsquo%3Bs+investor+relations+webpage.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the company website for at least 90 days.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone+Green+Energy (NASDAQ: CGRN) is a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe meet their environmental, energy savings, and resiliency goals. Capstone Green Energy focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, comprehensive Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Energy Generation Technologies (EGT) are driven by the Company's industry-leading, highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a broad range of customer-tailored solutions, including hybrid energy systems and larger frame industrial turbines. The Energy Storage Solutions (ESS) business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen & Sustainable Products (H2S), Capstone Green Energy offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including the Company's microturbine energy systems.

To date, Capstone has shipped over 10,000 units to 83 countries and estimates that in FY22, it saved customers over $213 million in annual energy costs and approximately 388,000 tons of carbon. Total savings over the last four years are estimated to be approximately $911 million in energy savings and approximately 1,503,100 tons of carbon savings.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: [email protected].

For more information about the Company, please visit www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com. Follow Capstone Green Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005315/en/