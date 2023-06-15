ScanSource to Present Virtually and Host Investor Meetings at the 13th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference

35 minutes ago
ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, announced Steve Jones, Chief Financial Officer will be available for investor meetings at the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. ScanSource’s presentation is scheduled to be available starting at 6:00 am ET on June 21st and will be accessible through the conference website, www.IDEASconferences.com, and in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.scansource.com.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for customers across hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud. ScanSource enables customers to deliver solutions for their end users to address changing buying and consumption patterns. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom, and cloud services. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2023 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #817 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

