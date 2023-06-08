PR Newswire

HOUSTON, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) announced today the appointment of David Eun to the company's Board of Directors. An experienced C-suite executive and investor with over 25 years of experience in technology and media, Mr. Eun is the Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Alakai Group, a thesis-driven acquirer using permanent capital to support and grow companies into market leaders.

"David will be a superb director, bringing invaluable technological expertise to the company," said Bill Ackman , Chairman of the Board of The Howard Hughes Corporation. "We are delighted to welcome him to the HHC board."

Mr. Eun previously served as Chief Innovation Officer for Samsung Electronics, a role in which he identified new industry and consumer trends, developed long-term strategies for driving future growth opportunities, and negotiated alliances with top technology partners. He also served as President of Samsung NEXT, an innovation group he founded providing venture capital, partnership formation, product development, M&A advisory and operational support to startups globally. Prior to joining Samsung, Mr. Eun served as President of AOL Media, and Global Head of Content Partnerships and Business Development at Google and YouTube, following executive roles in media and venture capital.

"David's leadership experience at the nexus of media, technology and consumer services will support our company's commitment to innovation and help drive HHC's exploration into the convergence of digital and physical consumer experiences," said David R. O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of The Howard Hughes Corporation.

Mr. Eun is a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School, where he has served as an Advisory Board member for the Harvard School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York City; Downtown Columbia® in Maryland; The Woodlands®, Bridgeland®, and The Woodlands Hills® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin® in Las Vegas; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; and Teravalis™ in the Greater Phoenix, Arizona area. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

Contacts:

The Howard Hughes Corporation

Cristina Carlson, 646-822-6910

Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications

[email protected]

For HHC Investor Relations

Eric Holcomb, 281-475-2144

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-howard-hughes-corporation-announces-appointment-of-david-eun-to-board-of-directors-301845903.html

SOURCE The Howard Hughes Corporation