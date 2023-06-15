Southwest Transplant Alliance Deploys 8x8 Contact Center and Unified Communications to Help Save Lives with Uninterrupted Communication Support

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

8x8%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that Southwest+Transplant+Alliance has deployed the 8x8+XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™) platform with 8x8+Voice+for+Microsoft+Teams and 8x8+Contact+Center+for+Microsoft+Teams, across their entire organization, including customer service, to ensure uninterrupted support in the recovery of donated organs and tissues for transplant.

Southwest Transplant Alliance (STA), a nonprofit organization based in Texas, is part of a nationwide network of agencies whose purpose is to save lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. Since its founding, STA has recovered more than 35,000 organs and saved or enhanced the lives of more than 100,000 people. STA’s service area includes 10 hospital transplant centers and over 270 hospitals to support over 10.5 million residents across Texas and Arkansas. With a remote and hybrid workforce spread across the country, STA needed an integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform capable of providing unwavering reliability and efficient transfer call capabilities to meet the needs of their fully staffed, 24/7 inbound call center.

With expert advice from IT consultant Softchoice, STA chose 8x8 XCaaS to simplify communications and customer engagement between their teams, donors, clients and hospitals. 8x8 provides quality analytics and reporting capabilities to help managers improve workflows, train and assist their fully staffed 24/7 inbound call center, and provide real-time organization-wide reporting. With 8x8 XCaaS providing Microsoft Teams Phone and a solution certified contact center, STA is able to maintain the familiar Teams user interface while ensuring resilience, consistency, and business continuity.

“When we say that the phone ringing is the difference between a life-or-death situation, we’re not exaggerating,“ said Alex Headley, Donor Services Manager at Southwest Transplant Alliance. “Calls require immediate action, organizing transplants and donations. In choosing 8x8, we have a cloud contact center and communications solution that offers the capabilities, flexibility, and resiliency we need to quickly manage life-giving interactions for donors, families, hospitals, and our care team around the country. Additionally, 8x8’s reporting and analytics, along with its customizable reporting capabilities, really stands out as a differentiator among other vendors helping us to accurately determine service levels.”

“Southwest Transplant Alliance is an incredible organization responsible for critical moments in countless peoples’ lives. As a result, it is imperative that they have a reliable cloud contact center and communications platform to ensure their team can manage calls for organ donations and transplants quickly, without worrying about having to troubleshoot their technology,” said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. “With 8x8 XCaaS, Southwest Transplant Alliance can rest assured knowing they have the seamless, consistent communications they need so that they can focus the attention on donor care, family support, and response during life-saving emergencies.”

8x8+XCaaS includes integrated cloud contact+center, business+phone, video+meetings, team+chat, and SMS capabilities in a single-vendor solution. 8x8 XCaaS is built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8+eXperience+Communications+Platform™, which offers the highest levels of reliability with financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

Learn more about Southwest Transport Alliance and becoming an organ donor at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.donatelifetexas.org%2F

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8®, 8x8 XCaaS™, eXperience Communications as a Service™, eXperience Communications Platform™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230608005223r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005223/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.