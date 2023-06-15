8x8%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that Southwest+Transplant+Alliance has deployed the 8x8+XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™) platform with 8x8+Voice+for+Microsoft+Teams and 8x8+Contact+Center+for+Microsoft+Teams, across their entire organization, including customer service, to ensure uninterrupted support in the recovery of donated organs and tissues for transplant.

Southwest Transplant Alliance (STA), a nonprofit organization based in Texas, is part of a nationwide network of agencies whose purpose is to save lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. Since its founding, STA has recovered more than 35,000 organs and saved or enhanced the lives of more than 100,000 people. STA’s service area includes 10 hospital transplant centers and over 270 hospitals to support over 10.5 million residents across Texas and Arkansas. With a remote and hybrid workforce spread across the country, STA needed an integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform capable of providing unwavering reliability and efficient transfer call capabilities to meet the needs of their fully staffed, 24/7 inbound call center.

With expert advice from IT consultant Softchoice, STA chose 8x8 XCaaS to simplify communications and customer engagement between their teams, donors, clients and hospitals. 8x8 provides quality analytics and reporting capabilities to help managers improve workflows, train and assist their fully staffed 24/7 inbound call center, and provide real-time organization-wide reporting. With 8x8 XCaaS providing Microsoft Teams Phone and a solution certified contact center, STA is able to maintain the familiar Teams user interface while ensuring resilience, consistency, and business continuity.

“When we say that the phone ringing is the difference between a life-or-death situation, we’re not exaggerating,“ said Alex Headley, Donor Services Manager at Southwest Transplant Alliance. “Calls require immediate action, organizing transplants and donations. In choosing 8x8, we have a cloud contact center and communications solution that offers the capabilities, flexibility, and resiliency we need to quickly manage life-giving interactions for donors, families, hospitals, and our care team around the country. Additionally, 8x8’s reporting and analytics, along with its customizable reporting capabilities, really stands out as a differentiator among other vendors helping us to accurately determine service levels.”

“Southwest Transplant Alliance is an incredible organization responsible for critical moments in countless peoples’ lives. As a result, it is imperative that they have a reliable cloud contact center and communications platform to ensure their team can manage calls for organ donations and transplants quickly, without worrying about having to troubleshoot their technology,” said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. “With 8x8 XCaaS, Southwest Transplant Alliance can rest assured knowing they have the seamless, consistent communications they need so that they can focus the attention on donor care, family support, and response during life-saving emergencies.”

8x8+XCaaS includes integrated cloud contact+center, business+phone, video+meetings, team+chat, and SMS capabilities in a single-vendor solution. 8x8 XCaaS is built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8+eXperience+Communications+Platform™, which offers the highest levels of reliability with financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

Learn more about Southwest Transport Alliance and becoming an organ donor at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.donatelifetexas.org%2F

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

