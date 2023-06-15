Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the Intelligent CX Platform, announced today that Five9 CMO Genefa Murphy was named to the Elite 18 customer-led CMOs list for 2023 powered by Influitive. ​​The Elite 18 awards highlight and recognize leaders who push a customer-first agenda above all else and are doubling down on customer programs that drive engagement and adoption by celebrating their customers’ successful journeys to drive growth.

The Elite+18+customer-led+CMOs+list is comprised of executives who place budget, headcount, and technology behind their customer-led programs, prioritize their customer-first strategies, and openly share how they are succeeding by putting their customers’ journeys at the center of their marketing efforts with their peers and the market at large.

Murphy is recognized for consistently exploring new opportunities to bring people and technology together to create engaging customer experiences in efficient and effective ways. Since joining Five9 as CMO, she has evolved and matured the Five9 customer and partner advisory board programs and led the development of many successful campaigns designed to educate, engage and energize customers and prospects.

For example, Murphy and her team launched the Five9 CX Maturity Model and Assessment, a framework to help enterprises understand where to begin their digital transformation journeys and how to make meaningful progress. Developed with input from leading contact center analysts, the model allows organizations to assess their current CX maturity level, map out transformation goals and embrace incremental levels of sophistication to realize tangible business results.

Additional customer-focused campaigns launched by Murphy include Five9’s Collaborative Intelligence campaign, encouraging CX leaders to embrace the idea of humans and machines working together to deliver the customer experience of the future, and The Metric Gap campaign, which guides CX leaders to the right metrics to ensure CX success. She is also a limited partner and coach for Stage 2 Capital Catalyst—an invite-only program that supports early stage B2B software companies in scaling their businesses by combining Venture Capital and Go-To-Market expertise. Through this community, Genefa helps ensure that CX is on the table as a differentiator from the start for companies, versus only having a focus on technology.

“I am honored to be included on Influitive’s list of leaders who prioritize customer engagement, loyalty and advocacy,” Murphy said. “At Five9, we have built a unique and powerful culture with a relentless focus on being customer first. Being customer led requires technology, people and passion to come together to drive success for the collective team. Doing this consistently creates a CX differentiator.”

The Elite 18 CMOs list was derived from a broad list of leaders nominated by the public to the judges for evaluation. Winners for the Elite 18 list were determined by the judges from May 16-19, 2023. The top 50 CMOs with the highest vote count progressed to the judging stage and were reviewed by all six judges:

Carrie Palin, CMO, Cisco

Christina Kosmowski, CEO, LogicMonitor

Erica Kuhl, CEO, Kuhl Consulting

Jay Nathan, CCO, Higher Logic

Laura Heisman, CMO, VMware

Nick Mehta, CEO, Gainsight

Winners were selected based on how each judge weighs the prioritization of their customer-first strategies, applied budget and headcount, and demonstrated tangible success.

You can view the+complete+list+of+winners+on+Influitive%26rsquo%3Bs+website.

About Five9

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions for orchestrating fluid customer experiences and empowering agents. Our cloud-native, multi-tenant, scalable, reliable and secure platform includes contact center; omni-channel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,000 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, partners and technology to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide. Through this combination, Five9 supports customer needs from Day 1 to forever and delivers on our customer commitment: “We keep our CX promise, so you can keep yours.”

About Influitive

Influitive works with forward-thinking marketers and digital businesses who want a better way to engage customers and mobilize advocates to increase referrals, references, reviews, case studies, and more. Our easy-to-use SaaS platform combines industry-leading customer advocacy tools, expert services, and training with intelligent automation, gamification, and personalization features that drive extreme engagement and customer growth at scale. Global brands such as ADP, Cisco, IBM and HPE rely upon Influitive to help foster collaboration, build trust and deepen relationships with customers for top-line growth and bottom-line profits. Visit influitive.com to learn more.

