SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Services 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49647023, May 2023).

"We believe being named a Leader reflects Globant's comprehensive AI journey and our commitment to offering value-driven services to each of our clients," said Martín Migoya, CEO and Co-Founder at Globant. "We've been harnessing the power of AI for the past eight years by creating best-in-class solutions, as well as developing different products that are now witnessing exponential growth. We will continue to scale up our Artificial and Human Intelligence power by developing talent, knowledge, offerings, and products."

"Globant positions its 'AI Mindset Services' at the core of the company's digital innovation, design, and engineering solutions value proposition, which aims to help clients gain competitive advantage through better business decisions, elevated customer experiences, and optimized operational results," said Jennifer Hamel, Research Director at IDC.

The IDC MarketScape report noted, "According to customers, Globant's strengths are the company's ability to provide resources with appropriate and quality technical skills, integrate Globant's project team with their internal team, provide solutions using their preferred AI technology providers, and deliver AI center of excellence services. IDC considers Globant's strategies around portfolio, sales enablement, marketing, and growth as key strengths."

Organizations worldwide are increasingly recognizing the potential of AI to generate new user experiences, revenue streams, and enhance business processes at scale. Globant has introduced and evolved key products and platforms deeply rooted in AI, such as StarMeUp, MagnifAI, Augoor, and Genexus Next. Complementing its product portfolio, Globant has consolidated its AI offerings and initiatives into an end-to-end program called MINDS to provide a solid outlook on best practices across several industries. To learn more about how Globant's AI solutions can help drive business growth, click here.

Previously, Globant was named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Salesforce Implementation Services 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47073921, November 2021) and a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Experience Improvement Services 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc #US45658220, September 2020).

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet at scale.

  • We have more than 27,000 employees and we are present in 25 countries and 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.
  • We were named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI Services 2023 Vendor Assessment doc #US49647023, May 2023) and Worldwide leader in Customer Experience Improvement Services 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc # US45658220 , September 2020).
  • We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.
  • We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

