The students of Ohio+Digital+Learning+School (ODLS), a full-time online public high school and credit recovery program, will be celebrated for their achievements with an in-person commencement ceremony on June 12th at 4:00 p.m. in Cleveland.

ODLS is committed to helping students earn their high school diploma by removing the barriers that are impeding them, helping them achieve their dreams. ODLS is an ideal online learning option for students who may have dropped out in the past or who are at-risk of not graduating; as well as adult students earning their diploma through the school’s new 22+ Adult Diploma Program.

The first graduate of the 22+ program is 28-year-old Blake McAngus of Canton, OH, who wanted to return to school to earn his diploma to make a better life for his family after becoming a father.

“It feels great. I wanted to do this for my future so I can now move on and get the certification I need in truck driving to be able to better provide for my son,” said McAngus.

ODLS has 431 graduates earning their diplomas this year, including 99 who graduated in the first semester. Within the class of 2023, there are 20 students who are graduating a year early and 17 who are first in their families to graduate.

“Our students have overcome a lot of adversity to achieve this academic milestone, and we couldn’t be prouder for them to see the payoff,” said Laura Houghton, Operations Manager for Ohio Digital Learning School. “This ceremony is more than just a diploma; it is an opportunity to spotlight each students’ hard work and celebrate their future.”

The ceremony’s student-voted staff speaker will be School Counselor Janson Jacobsen.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Ohio Digital Learning School 2023 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: June 12, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. EST

WHERE: Parma-Snow Branch of Cuyahoga County Public Library

2121 Snow Road

Parma, OH 44134

CONTACT: For any questions about the ceremony, please contact Mahailey Albain at [email protected]. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at [email protected].

About Ohio Digital Learning School

Ohio Digital Learning School, authorized by the Ohio Council of Community Schools, is a tuition-free online public charter school serving students in grades 9 through 12, ages 16-21. As part of the Ohio public school system, ODLS provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ODLS, visit odls.k12.com.

