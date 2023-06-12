Ohio Digital Learning School Celebrates the Class of 2023 with Commencement Ceremony

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The students of Ohio+Digital+Learning+School (ODLS), a full-time online public high school and credit recovery program, will be celebrated for their achievements with an in-person commencement ceremony on June 12th at 4:00 p.m. in Cleveland.

ODLS is committed to helping students earn their high school diploma by removing the barriers that are impeding them, helping them achieve their dreams. ODLS is an ideal online learning option for students who may have dropped out in the past or who are at-risk of not graduating; as well as adult students earning their diploma through the school’s new 22+ Adult Diploma Program.

The first graduate of the 22+ program is 28-year-old Blake McAngus of Canton, OH, who wanted to return to school to earn his diploma to make a better life for his family after becoming a father.

“It feels great. I wanted to do this for my future so I can now move on and get the certification I need in truck driving to be able to better provide for my son,” said McAngus.

ODLS has 431 graduates earning their diplomas this year, including 99 who graduated in the first semester. Within the class of 2023, there are 20 students who are graduating a year early and 17 who are first in their families to graduate.

“Our students have overcome a lot of adversity to achieve this academic milestone, and we couldn’t be prouder for them to see the payoff,” said Laura Houghton, Operations Manager for Ohio Digital Learning School. “This ceremony is more than just a diploma; it is an opportunity to spotlight each students’ hard work and celebrate their future.”

The ceremony’s student-voted staff speaker will be School Counselor Janson Jacobsen.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Ohio Digital Learning School 2023 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: June 12, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. EST

WHERE: Parma-Snow Branch of Cuyahoga County Public Library
2121 Snow Road
Parma, OH 44134

CONTACT: For any questions about the ceremony, please contact Mahailey Albain at [email protected]. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at [email protected].

About Ohio Digital Learning School

Ohio Digital Learning School, authorized by the Ohio Council of Community Schools, is a tuition-free online public charter school serving students in grades 9 through 12, ages 16-21. As part of the Ohio public school system, ODLS provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ODLS, visit odls.k12.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230608005065r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005065/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.