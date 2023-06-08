PR Newswire

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa," "K&S" or the "Company"), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared and authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share of common stock. This upcoming dividend payment will be made on July 10, 2023, to holders of record as of June 22, 2023.

Founded in 1951, Kulicke & Soffa specializes in developing cutting-edge semiconductor and electronics assembly solutions enabling a smart and more sustainable future. Our ever-growing range of products and services supports growth and facilitates technology transitions across large-scale markets, such as advanced display, automotive, communications, compute, consumer, data storage, energy storage and industrial.

