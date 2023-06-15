Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) (“Tiptree” or the “Company”), today announced that Scott McKinney, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 21, 2023. Tiptree’s presentation is scheduled to be available at 6:00 am ET on June 21st and will be accessible through the conference website.

The presentation will also be webcast and can be accessed through the conference website, the host’s main website: www.IDEASconferences.com, and in the investor relations section of the Company’s website: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.tiptreeinc.com.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) allocates capital to select small and middle market companies with the mission of building long-term value. Established in 2007, we have a significant track record investing in the insurance sector and across a variety of other industries, including mortgage origination, specialty finance and shipping. With proprietary access and a flexible capital base, we seek to uncover compelling investment opportunities and support management teams in unlocking the full value potential of their businesses. For more information, please visit tiptreeinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

