BetMGM Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Puerto Rico

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, June 8, 2023

Sports betting leader expands mobile platform outside of U.S. mainland complementing retail sportsbook at Casino del Mar at La Concha Resort

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced the launch of the BetMGM mobile sports betting app in Puerto Rico in partnership with Casino del Mar at La Concha Resort. Puerto Rico is the second market outside of the U.S. mainland for BetMGM's mobile sports betting app.

betmgm_Logo.jpg

"BetMGM is ecstatic to become the first operator to deliver mobile sports betting to Puerto Rico," said the company's CEO Adam Greenblatt. "This great collaboration between local officials and Casino del Mar provides a safe, responsible and entertaining product accessible from anywhere on the island."

The BetMGM app offers a user-friendly experience, giving Puerto Rico residents the ability to customize pre-game, live in-play, futures and parlay wagers. As part of the BetMGM mobile app registration process, customers in Puerto Rico will need to validate their identification in person at the BetMGM Sportsbook located at the Casino Del Mar resort in San Juan. Integration with the MGM Rewards loyalty program allows residents in Puerto Rico to redeem their gameplay for world-class experiences at MGM Resorts properties nationwide including Bellagio, ARIA and MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Beau Rivage in Mississippi, Borgata in New Jersey and MGM Grand Detroit.

BetMGM was the first operator to debut regulated retail sports betting in Puerto Rico when it was legalized in February 2022. In December 2022, Casino del Mar opened a permanent $3.5 million sportsbook and lounge, featuring 12 self-service kiosks and five betting windows. Sports wagering is permitted in Puerto Rico on all sporting events, including those that are professional, collegiate, Olympic, and international. Wagering is permitted on electronic and Esports events as well.

Sigfrido De Jesús, General Manager of Casino del Mar, said, "Today, Puerto Rico is once again at the forefront of the sports betting industry. In addition to being an attraction for sports fans, this will have a positive impact on the revenues of the Treasury. We are pioneers in the sports wagering industry, and we are elevating sports to the next level by developing trustworthy and user-friendly technology tools. Creating this technological alliance with a company of BetMGM's caliber has allowed both Casino del Mar and the government to learn about innovation in the betting industry."

As BetMGM continues to expand to new jurisdictions, responsible gambling education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to count on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

For more information, follow@BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM
BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

About Casino del Mar
Casino del Mar offers a safe environment of pure entertainment 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It has the most modern and constantly renewed product in all of Puerto Rico. For more information you can call (787) 977-3210 or visit https://casinodelmarpr.com/

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. MGM Resorts has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the launch of the BetMGM mobile sports betting app in Puerto Rico, BetMGM's partnership with Casino del Mar, and integration with the MGM Rewards loyalty program. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

favicon.png?sn=CL23434&sd=2023-06-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betmgm-launches-mobile-sports-betting-in-puerto-rico-301845835.html

SOURCE BetMGM

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL23434&Transmission_Id=202306080930PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL23434&DateId=20230608
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.