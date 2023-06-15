Knightscope%2C+Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced that it has two new contracts for its K5 Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs). A southern California convention center and one of Knightscope’s Authorized Partners (KAP) will soon be utilizing the K5s full-time to better protect the places people live, work, study and visit.

The convention center’s K5 will patrol the plaza level to monitor criminal trespassing and help keep the area free of threats. This will be a tremendous help to the security team by expanding their patrol capabilities to deter a variety of issues faced at night created by trespassers seeking a place to loiter and/or conduct criminal activities on the grounds at night.

Digby’s Detective & Security Agency, a KAP in the Chicago area, will have a K5 patrol their parking lot 24/7/365. In addition to the elevated security presence at their headquarters, Digby and Knightscope will be co-hosting marketing events for prospective clients from the airports, hospitals, casinos, commercial real estate, and property management companies in Illinois to see and visit a live deployment in person.

Robot Roadshow to Demonstrate Benefits to Parking Professionals

The International Parking & Mobility Institute (IPMI) is the world’s largest association of professionals in parking, transportation, and mobility. If you own a car, use public transportation, go to work or school, use health care, shop, dine out, or are part of a community, parking affects you. IPMI works to advance the parking and mobility profession through professional development, research and data collection, advocacy, and outreach. With experts from around the world in dozens of specialties, the IPMI annual conference and exposition in Fort Worth, Texas, helps parking and transportation function efficiently so people, businesses, and communities can keep moving.

The Robot Roadshow will be located just outside the convention center and there is no charge to participate. Available slots fill up fast, so book+your+Pod+visit+here to get one-on-one attention.

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

