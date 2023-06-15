Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) has been named by Forbes as one of “America’s Best Large Employers 2023.” The list ranks the 500 U.S. companies most highly recommended by their employees as a top place to work.

“It’s an honor to have Ameriprise employees rank us as one of the best employers in the nation,” said Kelli Hunter Petruzillo, Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Ameriprise. “We have established a diverse and inclusive culture that helps employees reach their full potential as they build satisfying and rewarding careers. Our employees take pride in the work we do for clients. Together, we help millions of people achieve their biggest financial goals with confidence.”

Forbes partnered with market research and industry ranking provider Statista to survey more than 45,000 employees at American companies with more than 5,000 employees. Respondents were anonymously asked whether they would recommend their current employer and other employers they are familiar with to friends and family on a scale of zero to 10. The final ranking includes companies from 25 industries.

To read the full Forbes list and methodology, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forbes.com%2Flists%2Fbest-large-employers%2F.

To learn about Ameriprise, visit Ameriprise.com or read about the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts in its 2023 Responsible+Business+Report.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

Forbes and Statista recognized America’s 2023 Best Large Employers across 25 industries. Approximately 45,000 U.S. residents working for companies employing at least 5,000 people in their U.S. operations were surveyed from August to November 2022. Respondents were consulted anonymously through online panels. Respondents rated their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family on a scale of 0 to 10, as well as other employers in their respective industry. The final list ranks the top 500 large employers with the highest score of direct and indirect recommendations. Ameriprise did not pay a fee to be evaluated for this list but did pay a fee to Statista to cite the results. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forbes.com%2Flists%2Fbest-large-employers%2F.

