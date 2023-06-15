Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced that the Department+of+Anesthesiology at the Lausanne+University+Hospital+%28CHUV%29, one of Switzerland’s premier academic institutions, has chosen to make the Masimo+W1%26trade%3B advanced health tracking watch a key part of its pre-surgical patient assessment research program. This initiative, led by Professor Patrick Schoettker, Head of Anesthesiology at CHUV and a renowned expert in airway management, wireless monitoring, and the digital transformation of healthcare, is designed to help better inform anesthesiologists and surgical teams about their patients’ physiological status prior to surgery, with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes. Masimo W1, which offers accurate, continuous measurements of key physiological parameters, is available in Europe as a medical device that integrates with the Masimo+SafetyNet%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E remote patient management platform.

Joe+Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, said, “We are excited to deepen our relationship with anesthesiologists at the CHUV and to help them leverage Masimo W1’s health tracking capabilities to help perioperative teams establish more insightful baseline physiological data about their patients. The baseline data can then allow clinicians to know what is normal and abnormal for each patient they care for in the hospital. Also, with Masimo W1, they can remotely monitor the patient post surgery at home when appropriate and reduce how long the patient remains in the hospital. We appreciate Dr. Schoettker and his team for recognizing the role that our technology can play in helping his department and the CHUV provide even better care for patients undergoing surgery, and we look forward to seeing Masimo W1 make a true difference in the lives of their patients.”

CHUV’s preoperative patient assessment program was launched in 2022, with the goal of using innovative technologies to identify areas of health and behavior improvements for each individual patient. Using multimodal prehabilitation, the team aims to address the physical, nutritional, and psychological needs of colorectal surgical patients. Aggregating data related to patients’ demographics, vital signs and behavior optimization will allow the team to offer more personalized management before, during, and after anesthesia and surgery. Starting later this year, as part of this program, patients scheduled for elective surgery will be provided with Masimo W1 watches two weeks in advance to help establish their baseline vital signs data, which will be relayed to clinicians during the preoperative anesthesia visit at the CHUV. Using the Masimo SafetyNet dashboard, perioperative teams will be able to use this data to develop a more nuanced and complete physiological profile of patients prior to surgery, allowing them to make more informed care decisions.

Prof. Schoettker commented, “We are looking forward to aggregating as much patient data as possible to better understand how each individual can benefit from a tailored approach. The time of ‘one size fits all’ anesthesia is over and personalized patient management is on the rise. While our mentors have helped make the operating room the safest place for the patient, with the highest density of highly qualified specialists per patient, our mission is now to offer that same level of quality and safety before and after any surgical procedure.”

Masimo W1 for use in medical applications is pending FDA clearance in the U.S.

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. In addition, Masimo Consumer Audio is home to eight legendary audio brands, including Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, and Polk Audio. Our mission is to improve life, improve patient outcomes, and reduce the cost of care. Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies.1 Masimo SET® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,2 improve CCHD screening in newborns3 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™ in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response team activations, ICU transfers, and costs.4-7 Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,8 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals as ranked in the 2022-23 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.9 In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), RPVi™ (rainbow® PVi), and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi™). In 2013, Masimo introduced the Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and third-party monitoring technologies; key Masimo additions include Next Generation SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring, O3® Regional Oximetry, and ISA™ Capnography with NomoLine® sampling lines. Masimo’s family of continuous and spot-check monitoring Pulse CO-Oximeters® includes devices designed for use in a variety of clinical and non-clinical scenarios, including tetherless, wearable technology, such as Radius-7®, Radius PPG®, and Radius VSM™, portable devices like Rad-67®, fingertip pulse oximeters like MightySat® Rx, and devices available for use both in the hospital and at home, such as Rad-97®. Masimo hospital and home automation and connectivity solutions are centered around the Masimo Hospital Automation™ platform, and include Iris® Gateway, iSirona™, Patient SafetyNet, Replica®, Halo ION®, UniView®, UniView :60™, and Masimo SafetyNet®. Its growing portfolio of health and wellness solutions includes Radius Tº® and the Masimo W1™ watch. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at www.masimo.com%2Fevidence%2Ffeatured-studies%2Ffeature%2F.

ORi, RPVi, and Radius VSM have not received FDA 510(k) clearance and are not available for sale in the United States. The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, in connection with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the potential effectiveness of Masimo W1™ and Masimo SafetyNet®, as well as the adoption of Masimo W1 by CHUV. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements as a result of various risk factors, including, but not limited to: risks related to our assumptions regarding the repeatability of clinical results; risks related to our belief that Masimo's unique noninvasive measurement technologies, including Masimo W1 and Masimo SafetyNet, contribute to positive clinical outcomes and patient safety; risks related to our belief that Masimo noninvasive medical breakthroughs provide cost-effective solutions and unique advantages; risks that CHUV fails to realize the expected benefits of Masimo W1 or that CHUV fails to provide Masimo W1 to patients later this year in the manner described in this press release; risks related to COVID-19; as well as other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which may be obtained for free at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today's date. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these statements or the "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent reports filed with the SEC, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under the applicable securities laws.

