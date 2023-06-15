The Victory Bank Foundation's Inaugural Golf Outing Results

LIMERICK, Pa., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 8th, The Victory Bank Foundation held its inaugural golf outing at Brookside Country Club in Pottstown. The day was filled with great weather, fellowship, and awesome hospitality from the Country Club! The purpose of the outing was to raise funds for the newly formed Foundation.

Over $14,000 was raised for the Foundation and the contributions will help serve the community and help uplift those most disadvantaged.

“We can’t thank everyone enough for their participation and support,” stated Joseph W. Major, CEO and Bank Leader.

Congratulations to the winning foursomes!

First place (after six tie-breakers!), winning score of 62 (-10): John Allen Jr, Jeremy Bingaman, John Jones Sr., John Jones Jr.

Runner-up score of 62 (-10): Jeremy Crum, Kyle Eddinger, Alan Kulaga, Eli Zimmerman

Title Sponsor: Dudlick Industries
Champion Sponsors: Victory Bank Board of Directors, Iron Gate Biergarten, Budget Maintenance
Lunch Sponsors: Snodgrass, Commonwealth Land Title
Driving Range Sponsors: Charles Touey MD, Gnostech, Stretch Lab
Long Drive Sponsor: Suburban Water Technology
Hole-In-One Sponsor: Traffic Planning & Design
Closest to the Pin Sponsor: Traffic Planning & Design

The Foundation also thanks Still Wild Visuals, who volunteered time to photograph the fun. Also, a special thanks to Don and Brandy Smale of ColorWorks, who generously donated all the sponsor/ tee signs for the event.

Read more at: https://www.victorybank.com/may-8th-inaugural-golf-outing

Visit The Victory Bank Foundation site.
The Victory Bank Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Established in 2008, The Victory Bank is a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Limerick Township, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. In addition to providing community banking services, the Bank is a specialized business lender that offers high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its three offices in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania. Additional information about The Victory Bank is available on its website: VictoryBank.com. Member FDIC.

COMPANY CONTACT
The Victory Bank
Kelly Taylor – 484-791-3407
VictoryBank.com

