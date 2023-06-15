Werner Earns 2023 Green Supply Chain Partner Designation

Werner+Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is proud to be named a 2023 Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics for the 11th consecutive year. This annual list recognizes 75 companies going above and beyond to prioritize green initiatives and help global supply chains become more sustainable.

“This recognition from Inbound Logistics highlights our steadfast commitment to sustainability and we are proud to be included among a select group of environmental leaders,” said Chairman, President and CEO, Derek Leathers. “Sustainability serves as a key component to our Werner DRIVEstrategy as we look to create environmental impacts on a larger scale.”

The Company will be profiled in a special upcoming G75 issue of Inbound Logistics, featuring the 75 leading honorees for green supply chain management and logistics partners. Companies on the list are dedicated to developing and implementing best practices that leave a positive footprint on the world.

Since 2007, Werner has reduced its carbon footprint by more than 4.2 million tons and saved more than 382 million gallons of fuel. To learn more about Werner’s sustainability efforts, visit here.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2022 revenues of $3.3 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, more than 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

