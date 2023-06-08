PR Newswire

Grainger's best-in-class educational assistance program is now available to all team members day one with some degrees to specific universities at no cost

CHICAGO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW), the leading broad line distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, today announced it has expanded its long-standing educational assistance program to include part-time team members and has partnered with new institutions to provide high-quality degree programs, with some offered at no cost.

"Embracing curiosity is core to how we operate as a team and Grainger is proud to support all team members in achieving their educational and career goals," said Randy Tosch, Vice President, Talent for Grainger. "With thousands of accredited schools across the United States, our team members have numerous choices."

From day one, all team members are eligible to apply to the program, which provides up to $5,250 per year toward a qualifying degree. For annual tuition above that, Grainger splits the cost – covering 50% – with no limit. This also includes specialized technical certifications such as HVAC and OSHA training. If team members have questions about which path to follow, academic advisors are available to discuss schools, majors and programs.

"I appreciate that Grainger values education," said Paul Madsen, Grainger Sr. District Manager in Perrysburg, Ohio, who received his MBA through the program. "I never had an issue getting reimbursed, and the degree helped with my confidence in the workplace." Grainger employs more than 600 team members in Ohio across multiple locations, including a distribution center in Macedonia.

In addition, Grainger is expanding its relationships with accredited institutions and has partnered with Western Governors University and the University of Phoenix to offer team members a high-quality education that focuses on adult learners. Many programs through these two universities are offered to Grainger team members at no charge, with others provided at a special, discounted rate.

Educational assistance is just one of the many benefits Grainger offers that makes it a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company. Grainger's benefits are designed to offer choice and flexibility to help team members feel their best at work and off the clock, and include many financial and wellbeing programs that support both team members and family members.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2022 sales of $15.2 billion, is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom. Grainger achieves its purpose, We Keep the World Working®, by serving more than 4.5 million customers worldwide with innovative technology and deep customer relationships. The Company operates two business models. In the High-Touch Solutions segment, Grainger offers more than 2 million maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and several services, such as technical support and inventory management. In the Endless Assortment segment, Zoro.com offers customers access to more than 11 million items, and MonotaRO.com provides more than 20 million items. For more information, visit invest.grainger.com.

