1 hours ago
LONDON, June 8, 2023

LONDON, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator, is launching a new service offering designed to help unlock the vast potential of generative AI to drive value to clients' businesses. Insight Lens for GenAI builds on Insight's deep capabilities in enterprise applications, data platforms, technical architecture and scaled infrastructure solutions.

The offerings leverage Insight's extensive network of partner relationships with the world's leading technology companies, including Microsoft, NVIDIA, NetApp and more.

The Insight Lens for GenAI approach is based on four key foundational pillars that combine to drive clients' data-driven transformation:

  • Creating a secure, scalable enterprise instance of generative AI within client environments.
  • Identifying and prioritizing high-value use cases, leveraging Insight expertise across client value chains.
  • Leveraging the Insight Lens™ platform, which uses a metadata-driven architecture to ingest data from multiple enterprise sources and process it into a modern data warehouse.
  • Designing, building and deploying infrastructure to support generative AI platforms.

"Insight is an established leader in data and AI, and we have invested heavily in creating business impact through our Insight Lens framework, which can quickly ingest terabytes of enterprise data across dozens of sources into a central repository for improved visibility, analysis and business value. The addition of generative AI capabilities will fast-track clients' ability to accelerate data-driven transformation," said Matt Jackson, Insight global CTO.

Insight's rapid launch is in part related to the in-house OpenAI center of excellence and IP development strategy to expand the value of generative AI for clients, as well as its own experience in using the tool to streamline internal data analysis and decision-making. Insight is fully operating a "client-zero" test-bed environment internally to pressure test real-life applications of the services.

For more information about Insight Lens for GenAI, visit the data and AI page on uk.insight.com.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator with nearly 13,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 35 years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World's Top Female-Friendly Company and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

Contacts:
MELISSA JOHN
Insight Enterprises
Tel. (+44) 07342716154
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Insight Enterprises

