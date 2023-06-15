Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT, Financial) has firmly positioned itself as a leader in the realm of artificial intelligence by incorporating this transformative technology extensively throughout its entire business infrastructure. The company's recent strategic investment in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT and other advanced AI models, further solidifies its commitment to leveraging AI for future growth and development.

The collaboration holds tremendous promise for both companies. OpenAI's cutting-edge AI models, such as ChatGPT, have already showcased their remarkable natural language processing and understanding capabilities. By integrating OpenAI's technology into its ecosystem, Microsoft gains access to state-of-the-art AI capabilities that can be harnessed across its diverse range of products and services.

Looking ahead, Microsoft's extensive incorporation of AI positions it for continued growth and innovation. Moreover, it will likely alleviate the concerns of analysts who are anxious about future growth tailwinds as existing revenue streams mature.

By embracing AI as a key driver of growth and innovation, Microsoft presents a compelling narrative for sustained success and provides additional tailwinds to propel its business forward.

Bing is a potential launchpad for Microsoft's future ventures

ChatGPT-3, which was released in November 2022, impressed me with its remarkable text-based capabilities. However, the launch of GPT-4 in March took the technology to new heights by expanding its capabilities to process images, code websites, create games, analyze drugs and even assist in legal proceedings. Microsoft, having initially invested in OpenAI in 2019, continued to support the advancement of ChatGPT by integrating it into its Bing search engine.

Although search revenue accounts for a relatively small portion of Microsoft's overall earnings, generating $12 billion out of $207 billion in the past four quarters, the potential benefits of leveraging ChatGPT in the search domain could be substantial. With its sights set on challenging Alphabet's ( GOOG, Financial) dominant 92.6% market share in the internet search industry, Microsoft sees the integration of ChatGPT as a strategic move to bolster Bing's position. The company recognizes the enormous opportunity in the digital advertising sector, which is estimated to be worth $500 billion annually, with search representing $200 billion of that share.

Microsoft envisions that every percentage point of market share gained could generate an additional $2 billion in annual revenue. If Bing were to capture a 20% market share over the next decade, it could generate a minimum of $40 billion in annual revenue. This ambitious goal demonstrates Microsoft's determination to leverage ChatGPT and transform Bing into a formidable competitor in the search industry, challenging the Google parent company's long-standing dominance.

OpenAI on Azure: Poised for expanded revenue potential

Microsoft's Azure platform has been experiencing rapid growth and has emerged as a major driver of its success in cloud computing. While currently ranked second in revenue behind Amazon ( AMZN, Financial) Web Services, Microsoft has the potential to surpass its competitor with its latest offerings. By integrating advanced AI tools powered by OpenAI and GPT-4, Microsoft is providing its customers with cutting-edge solutions.

The number of OpenAI customers utilizing Azure has skyrocketed, exceeding 2,500 in the third quarter alone, marking an impressive tenfold increase in three months. However, the advancements do not stop there. Nvidia ( NVDA, Financial) is set to introduce its DGX AI supercomputer in the cloud, making it accessible through various providers, including Azure.

Microsoft has demonstrated the immense capabilities of AI through its Azure cloud computing platform. Azure offers an extensive range of AI services, empowering developers and businesses with the essential tools and infrastructure needed to create and implement AI-powered solutions. From machine learning algorithms to computer vision and speech recognition, Microsoft's AI services empower organizations to unlock valuable insights, enhance productivity and foster innovation.

Moreover, Microsoft has seamlessly integrated AI capabilities across its various products and services. In its flagship productivity suite, Microsoft 365, has AI features that enhance the user experience with functionalities like natural language processing, predictive analysis and personalized recommendations. Additionally, AI algorithms elevate the performance of Bing by delivering highly accurate and relevant search results.

With its relentless focus on leveraging AI technologies and the ever-expanding capabilities of OpenAI and GPT-4, Microsoft's Azure platform is poised to dominate the cloud computing landscape. By providing state-of-the-art AI tools and services, the company is positioned to revolutionize how businesses harness the cloud's potential, setting the stage for even greater success in the future.

Takeaway

Microsoft's AI initiatives have seen impressive growth in the rapid adoption of the OpenAI-Azure partnership, attracting customers at a remarkable pace. The integration of ChatGPT into Bing's mobile application resulted in a significant increase in installations within just two months. With 100 million daily active users, Bing effectively expanded its market share in the U.S. during the quarter ended March 31.

Furthermore, Microsoft's investment in OpenAI extends beyond technology utilization. Recent reports indicate the company has a stake of over one-third in OpenAI, valuing it at $10 billion. This strategic alignment allows Microsoft to leverage OpenAI's capabilities and positions the company to benefit from future deals and capitalize on the growth of the generative AI industry, which is estimated to reach $109 billion by 2030.

In summary, Microsoft's investment in OpenAI holds strategic value, providing opportunities for future deals and positioning the company to benefit from the projected growth of the generative AI industry.